Macy’s Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you want to take advantage of some post-holiday sales at Macy’s department stores on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re in luck. The retail giant will be open on both days, though all locations are closing early on New Year’s Eve.

A rep for the company tells us that all Macy’s stores will be closing at 6 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve so that their employees can enjoy the holiday. But on New Year’s Day, all locations will be open for the regular store hours, which should be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The store is currently running its after Christmas sale, which gives customers 20 to 50 percent off already, but online customers can save an extra 15 to 20 percent with the promo code “JOY.” Check the fine print for exclusions and details.

There are also special sale prices on furniture, mattresses, rugs, select brands of athletic wear, fine jewelry, boots, coats, select pots and pans sets, and more. The store is also gearing up for its annual beauty event, which lasts until January 5 and showcases the store’s Beauty Director’s top picks for 2020.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

