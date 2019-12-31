Is Mail Delivered on New Year’s Eve & Day? Are Post Offices Open?

The United States Postal Service will be open and operating during normal business hours on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2019, and will be closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020. All Post Office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Thursday, January 2, 2020, according to the USPS website.

Although there will be regular mail delivery on Tuesday, USPS still recommends checking the hours of your local USPS post office for New Year’s Eve hours, as some may be reduced, depending on your location. Read on for a complete rundown of the USPS holiday schedule.

USPS Will Resume Regular Mail Delivery on January 2, 2020

The USPS website writes that Priority Mail Express mail will still be delivered on New Year’s Day, although the post offices will remain closed. Priority Mail Express is an overnight service that provides delivery every day to most U.S. addresses and PO Boxes. To learn more about Priority Mail Express, or to begin an order or shipment, you can click here.

When it comes to the USPS holiday schedule for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the USPS website states the following:

Local Post Office Hours

USPS Blue Collection Boxes

Blue collection boxes will be serviced on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

Mail will not be picked up from collection boxes on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

Normal collection will resume Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Regular Mail Delivery

Mail will be delivered as usual New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31. New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, is a Postal holiday. Regular mail will not be delivered New Year’s Day. Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered New Year’s Day. Regular mail delivery will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.



USPS is Closed on Most Major Federal Holidays, Including MLK Day, President’s Day & Columbus Day

New Year’s Day will not be the only USPS break in January 2020, according to the holiday schedule. The next big holiday coming up is Martin Luther King Jr. Day which falls on Monday, January 20 and will also see a closure of all USPS offices and no mail delivery.

Additional holidays on which mail is not delivered are listed below:

Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day) Memorial Day Independence Day Labor Day Columbus Day Thanksgiving Day Christmas Day



FedEx will also be closed on New Year’s Day, as will UPS; the UPS website reads, “No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service is available.” As for Amazon delivery, an Amazon spokesperson told International Business Times that the online retailer still makes deliveries through Prime Now on New Year’s Day, although the delivery hours may vary depending on your location.