‘RHOC’ Season 14 Finale & Reunion Dates

Real Housewives of Orange County is wrapping up its 14th season on Bravo. There’s been lots of drama that has gone on, and as such, fans are curious when the season finale and reunion episodes are scheduled to air. Read on for a complete rundown of the upcoming RHOC finale schedule.

‘RHOC’ Season 14 Finale Date & Time: The Real Housewives of Orange County finale is scheduled for Tuesday, December 17. It will airs at its regular time slot of 9/8c on Bravo.

‘RHOC’ Season 14 Finale Synopsis: The finale episode is titled “Whooping It Up for Wedding Bells,” and the synopsis reads, “Shannon goes on a date with a man whom she plans to invite to Vicki’s engagement party; Emily helps Gina pack up her Coto house; Emily is surprised at a medical diagnosis; the ladies celebrate Vicki’s engagement with a farmhouse chic party.”

‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion Date & Time: The season 14 reunion will be broken into three parts and played on separate nights. The first part will be aired on Wednesday, December 18, the second will air on Monday, December 23, and the third will air Thursday, December 26. All three parts are an hour long and have a 10 p.m. ET time slot.

‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion Part 1 Synopsis: The first part of the reunion will focus on the return of “Fun Shannon,” who will give an update about her love life. The synopsis reads, “Emily and Gina’s complicated friendship is dissected as they discuss their roller coaster season including Gina’s DUI, Emily’s marital struggles and Gina’s relationships in the wake of her separation. Meanwhile, Vicki grows agitated backstage waiting to join the ladies onstage. Once reunited, the ladies hear about Vicki’s love tank.”

‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion Part 2 Synopsis: The second half shifts focus towards “Tensions flare between Kelly and the Tres Amigas as the ladies continue their debate about what went down at Miraval, including all of the rumors that were lobbed at Kelly,” the synopsis reads. “Braunwyn opens up about how the show has complicated her relationship with her mother, Dr. Deb. Emotions run high as the Kelly versus Vicki feud is replayed and Kelly gets emotional about the loss of her former friend.”

“Tamra gives updates on her family and her new business. Questions about Tamra’s true motivations as a friend turns into a heated argument between Kelly and Shannon,” the synopsis adds. “The group trip to Florida is brought up and Vicki surprises everyone by insisting Braunwyn and her wilder ways has ‘destroyed’ the show she created.”

‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion Part 3 Synopsis: The final part returns to the conflict between Vicki and the rest of the cast. “The confrontation between the OG of the OC and the new housewife escalates when Vicki tries to shame Braunwyn over her behavior,” Bravo reports. “Andy wishes Vicki farewell, Emily talks about the worst year of her life, and Shane joins the ladies providing a surprising perspective on their marriage. Gina’s emotional and difficult year is discussed, including a post-season incident that involved the police. The ladies toast to an eventful season 14 with a nod to their trip to Miraval.”