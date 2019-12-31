Schools Are Closed on New Year’s Day 2020

If you’re wondering whether or not schools are open on New Year’s Day this year, we’ve got you covered. Schools are closed on Wednesday, January 1, and typically don’t resume until January 2 or later, depending on the winter break schedule for your child’s school. Most college spring semesters also don’t resume until late January, although some Winterim classes may still be in session during the holiday.

Most public schools are also closed on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and occasionally Good Friday or Easter Monday, depending on the school district. Some schools also give students a day off on Veterans Day, President’s Day and/or Columbus Day, but those may be given up if the district has already used too many snow, storm, hurricane or flood days in that year, in order to make up the missed curriculum.

Some States Only ‘Observe’ Federal Holidays & Don’t Always Give Students a Day Off For Holidays Like President’s Day & Veterans Day

Depending on the federal holiday, and the state you reside in, your school may or may not acknowledge or recognize certain holidays. Take Veterans Day for instance: in Florida, several schools remain open, while dozens of others shut down for the day, including some colleges and universities. Wisconsin considers Veterans Day an “observance day,” so most public schools remain open on minor federal holidays, while California closed all public schools to honor minor federal holidays like Veterans Day. New York on the other hand, observes all federal holidays and closes down schools, garbage pickup and government services for every recognized holiday of the year, including Columbus Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To get a better idea of what school districts remain open for certain federal holidays, you can click here.

The following days are federal holidays in the United States; some are observed by most school districts (like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day), while others are left up to the discretion of the district and depend largely on what state you reside in:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – the third Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day) – the third Monday in February

Memorial Day – the last Monday in May

Independence Day – July 4

Labor Day – the first Monday in September

Columbus Day – the second Monday in October

Veterans Day – November 11

Thanksgiving Day – the fourth Thursday in November

Christmas Day – December 25

Most Federal Services, Including Mail Delivery, Public Libraries & Garbage Pickup, Are Also Closed Today

There will also be no mail delivery on New Year’s Day, as USPS branches will not be running on Wednesday. Public libraries and the stock market are both closed, all federal offices will be shut down, and local, state and federal courts will not be in session. Most banks are closed as well.

FedEx will also be closed on New Year’s Day, as will UPS; the UPS website reads, “No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical service is available.” As for Amazon delivery, an Amazon spokesperson told International Business Times that the online retailer still makes deliveries through Prime Now on New Year’s Day, although the delivery hours may vary depending on your location.