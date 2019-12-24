Whole Foods Hours Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019

Christmas 2019 is here, which means presents and festive meals are inbound for those who celebrate the holiday. Whether you’re cooking a whole Christmas feast or just need to pick up a pie or side dish to bring as a contribution to your Christmas host’s meal, shopping at your local grocery store is likely on your holiday “to-do” list. If Whole Foods is your grocery store of choice, you’re probably wondering if the store will be open on Christmas Eve and Day – and, if so, when?

According to the Whole Foods Website, many of their store locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with modified hours.

The hours will vary from store to store, but most Whole Foods locations are open on Christmas Eve (December 24) from 7am to 7pm. The Whole Foods store in Maui, Hawaii is open until 8pm on Christmas Eve.

In spite of Whole Foods’ assertion that they will have locations open on Christmas Day, after looking into the specific hours of their stores, it appears that the majority of Whole Foods locations will actually be closed on Christmas Day. For that reason, we recommend you get your Christmas shopping done at Whole Foods before 7pm on December 24, in case the Whole Foods nearest you cannot accommodate your needs on Wednesday, December 25.

To find the hours for your local Whole Foods store, you can utilize their store locator here.

Whole Foods Holiday Catering Is Available

If you’re not planning on cooking your Christmas meals from scratch or forgot to prepare a last-minute spread for your table, Whole Foods has you covered.

In honor of the Christmas holiday, Whole Foods is offering a number of premade, festive main dishes and sides for customers to order for their Christmas dinners. Prepared items include classic roast turkey, traditional stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, green beans with shallots, holiday turkey gravy, vegan cornbread dressing, and more. You can even order an entire prepared classic turkey dinner for 8 or vegan meal for two.

On their “Holiday Meals” tab, you can also “shop the table” for ready-to-eat appetizer platters of smoked salmon, cheese, shrimp, and more.

Prime Offers 2-Hour Delivery for Members’ Whole Foods Holiday Orders

If you don’t have time to stop at the store, Amazon Prime is offering free 2-hour delivery on Whole Foods orders placed online.

Some of the items available for order include holiday entrees like lamb, ham, and beef tenderloin, an assortment of cheeses and crackers, baking supplies, vegan-friendly holiday foods, and easy-to-make side dishes. If you have Prime and need to place an order, click here to see what is offered near you.

Bear in mind that Amazon will not be making deliveries on Christmas Day (December 25), so make sure you place your last-minute Whole Foods orders before stores close on Tuesday, December 24.

Once you’ve acquired all of your ingredients, Whole Foods has a number of delicious holiday recipes on their website for you and yours to enjoy, such as “Harissa Roasted Carrots,” “Chewy Almond-Ginger Cookies,” and “Vegan Cranberry and Apple Stuffing.”

