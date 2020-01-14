Are Dayna & Max Still Dating on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Newcomers Dayna Kathan and Max Boyens have both made a splash so far on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. Specifically, they’ve made a splash by stirring up dating rumors. Are they dating? As of now, the answer is “not officially,” but the season is just beginning and there’s a lot of potential! Let’s take a look at the couple and who could potentially get in the way of a romance:

Who is Dayna Kathan?

Bravo describes Dayna Kathan has a “sassy, aspiring stand-up comedian.” She’s a newcomer to the cast, but she isn’t new by any means. She has been friends with many of the cast members for years, including Ariana Madix and LaLa Kent.

Who is Max Boyens?

Max Boyens is TomTom’s General Manager and he’s definitely made his mark on the heart of many of the ladies on Vanderpump Rules. He’s close with his bosses and co-workers, and he’s committed to his job. But he also “works hard, plays hard” and enjoys surfing and hanging out with friends in his spare time.

Max and Dayna have been seen together at SUR and there are certainly hints that the two have chemistry. Max has even bent his rule of never dating an employee to explore his interest in Dayna. But before we start shipping the pair, let’s take a look at who Dayna and Max, respectively, have been linked to in the past:

Dayna has been linked to Brett Caprioni

Dayna has been connected to fellow cast newbie Brett Caprioni, a new server who came to LA still reeling from a breakup. And it’s exactly his former heartbreak that could keep Dayna and Brett apart, and thus push Dayna towards Max.

Making this love triangle a little more complicated is the fact that Brett names Max among his closest friends. This triangle is one to watch because Brett has made it known that he’s interested in Dayna, and that could cause some trouble if Max and Dayna grow closer.

Max has been linked to Scheana Shay

Perhaps the most disruptive ex-flame to stir up drama is Scheana Shay, who claims that she and Max dated briefly before he ghosted her. But Max has a different story and insists that his relationship with Scheana is long in the past and ended on mutual terms.

Scheana may be hurt by how she perceived her relationship with Max, but let’s remember that she’s got the hot Australian Brock Davies on her arm. So, really, life isn’t bad for Scheana right now and ultimately we don’t see her getting in the way of Dayna and Max (besides stirring up drama, that is!)