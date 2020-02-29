Famous People Born on Leap Day

Did you know that people born on Leap Day are called “leaplings” or “leapers”? It’s true. Since Saturday, February 29, 2020, is a Leap Day, here are some of the world’s most famous leaplings. Plus, do leapers celebrate in non-Leap Years on February 28 or March 1? Read on for more info, but it sounds like they are split.

Rapper Ja Rule is a Leapling

Perhaps the most famous leapling in this day and age is rapper Ja Rule, who was born on February 29, 1976. In 2016, he posted a photo to Instagram captioned, “My @foxtailatsls residency kick off crazy wit my 10th bday party lol.”

Other well-known modern leapers include singer Dinah Shore (1916), baseball player Al Rosen (1924), actor Joss Ackland (1928), actor Dennis Farina (1944), radio announcer Jono Coleman (1956), motivational speaker Tony Robbins (1960), actor Wendi Louise Peters (1968), actor Antonio Sabato Jr. (1972), musician Chris Conley (1980), musician Mark Foster (1984), British soccer player Darren Ambrose (1984), and actor Jesse Usher (1992).

In 2016, Sabato Jr. told The Atlantic that he doesn’t really do anything special when his actual birthday rolls around. “All I do is spend time with my family and close friends. Good enough for me.”

Other famous leapers from history include Pop Paul III (1468), Gioachino Rossini, an Italian composer who wrote the “William Tell Overture” and was born in 1792, film director William A. Wellman, who was born in 1896 and directed Wings, the first film to win the Best Picture Oscar, and former Indian prime minister Morarji Desai (1896).

The only person known to have been both born and died on Leap Day is Sir James Milne Wilson of Scotland who was the premier of Tasmania from 1869 to 1872. Wilson was born on February 29, 1812, and died on February 29, 1880. At the time of his death, hew as celebrating his “17th” birthday.

Finally, according to the Daily Mirror, the Henriksen family of Norway has three children born on Leap Days — a daughter in 1960, a son in 1964, and a son in 1968 — and the Keogh family in Ireland has a granddaughter born on Leap Day 1996, her father born on Leap Day 1964, and her grandfather born on Leap Day 1940.

When Do Leaplings Celebrate Their Birthdays?

Well, like most people, Leap Day babies probably celebrate their birthdays on whichever weekend is closest. But in China and Hong Kong, there are actual laws about what day is legally a Leap Day baby’s birthday.

In China, the law since 1929 has stated that a leapling’s legal birthday is February 28, while in Hong Kong, the law since 1990 has stated that the legal birthday of a leapling is March 1.

In the U.S., it sounds like leaplings generally fall into either the February or March camps.

“My mother always told me that I was born ‘the day after the 28th.’” writer Phil Haney told Vox in a 2016 article about Leap Day babies. “I wasn’t here on the 28th, so it makes more sense to celebrate on March 1.”

But teacher Shannon Esposito told Vox that she has “always, always celebrated on February 28” because to her, her birthday has “always been a February birthday.”

“I am not a March baby!” she said.

But whatever the date they celebrate their birthdays in “common years,” many of the Leap Day babies told Vox that they did make a bigger deal out of the years when their actual birthdays came around.

“[My parents] wanted to make sure I saw it as a cool and special thing, rather than a bummer that I had a birthday every four years,” said Leap Day baby Ashley Eden.

