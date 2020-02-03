Kobe Bryant Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Tribute

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The powerhouse women used the opportunity to celebrate Latin culture, focus on women empowerment and subtly pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The tribute came in the forms of the colors around the stage, with no tribute being overtly obvious.

Prior to the show, CBS Sports reported that the show was finished before Bryant’s death, but when Lopez and Shakira heard of his passing, they went back to the drawing board to figure out how to include a tribute to the Laker in their 12-minute show.

In a press conference earlier this week, Shakira said that they’d be thinking of Kobe during the performance.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” she said. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on the stage that day.”

The Tribute was Subtle

The halftime show started with Shakira performing in a red dress with a number of dancers around her. She continued with a medley of her songs. Later on, Bad Bunny took the stage with her for “I Like it Like That.” After, she moved into “Hips Don’t Lie,” taking the time to crowdsurf.

Jennifer Lopez took the stage to “Jenny From the Block.” After a medley of her songs, J Balvin joined her. Together, they performed “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Emme, J Lo’s daughter, also joined the performance. She sang alongside her mom.

The tribute happened in the background of everything else going on. While the headliners and guests performed, the stage lit up different colors.

There was a lot of purple and gold on the stage throughout, but it got more prominent toward the end of the performance. At one point, the stage was completely gold and purple, which was most likely a nod to the Lakers.

Fans Were Expecting More of a Tribute

Though the lights were a nice touch, fans took to Twitter after the show, confused about the lack of tribute to Kobe. It was especially confusing because guest performer Bad Bunny released a tribute song to Kobe earlier this week.

There was a moment of silence earlier in the game, but no outright tribute at halftime, as some people were expecting.

No Kobe tribute. ? JLO said they had one planned. Or did I miss it? — Edgar Daniel Urizar (@X2Z2001) February 3, 2020

Soooo did I miss the Kobe Bryant tribute ? Or is it coming at the end ? — RMQ 🇭🇹 (@Im_zoe96) February 3, 2020

If there was a #Kobe tribute in that #HalftimeShow as promised, it must have been subtle. #SuperBowl #bbcnfl — Darren Walsh (@A_Tottenham_Man) February 3, 2020

Some people were upset, feeling as though they’d been misled.

So the @nfl lied to the whole world stating they will pay tribute to Kobe & Gigi during halftime for ratings that’s beyond disrespectful to his family & friends let alone the whole world wow — Droo (@tatteddro) February 3, 2020

Did I miss the Kobe tribute JLO said she was going to do? — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 3, 2020

Prior to the game, the whole stadium paid tribute to the nine lives lost in the helicopter crash. After the warm-up, the team took the field in the shape of a 24 to remember the Black Mamba.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we ask you for a moment of silence to remember the 9 people who died in a plane crash last Sunday, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi,” the announcer said.

