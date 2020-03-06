Maddie Busch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maddie Busch, 17, is the second-youngest of William “Billy” Busch and Christi Busch’s seven children, though Busch does have a daughter named Scarlett from a previous relationship who is older than his seven with Christi. Scarlet will not be appearing on the family’s new reality show,Busch Family Brewed, which premieres March 5 on MTV.

1. Maddie’s Family Is One of the Richest Families in America

The Anheuser-Busch brewery was founded in 1852 by Maddie’s great-great-grandfather Adolphus Busch. His son would be the first August Busch, followed by August “Gussie” Jr., who is Maddie’s grandfather. Her Uncle August was the third August and her cousin August was the fourth.

The family is worth a reported $13.4 billion as of 2016, making them the 18th richest family in America, according to Forbes.

In addition to the brewing company and its many subsidiaries, the Busch family also started Busch Entertainment Inc. (now called SeaWorld Parks Entertainment). The inaugural park was Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, and the company would go on to open Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio, Texas, and San Diego, California, and Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Closed locations include Busch Gardens parks in Pasadena and Los Angeles, California, and in Houston, Texas, and a SeaWorld park in Aurora, Ohio.

The family also owned the St. Louis Cardinals baseball franchise from 1953 to 1996.

2. Billy and Christi Busch Met While Training Animals on the Family’s Farm

William K. “Billy” Busch is the eighth of August Anheuser “Gussie” Busch Jr.’s 11 children from four different marriages.

Billy Sr. grew up working on his family’s 700-acre estate called Grant’s Farm, which features hundreds of animals on a wildlife preserve. According to Ladue News, in 1987, Billy was training two elephants named Bud and Mickey and noticed a woman training the monkeys. Her name was Christi and several years later, they would be married.

Billy and Christi have seven children, of which Maddie, age 17, is the sixth. The kids range in age from 28 to 13. The adult children have all been involved in their father’s brewing company, the William K. Busch Brewing Co., which produced Kraftig lager from 2011 to 2019, when it shut down.

“It’s really a family beer business; I have my family who’s all-in with me,” Busch told Ladue News. “They love it, and if we can make a go of this, we can keep that Busch brewing tradition alive. It’s been well worth the effort and everything that it has cost.”

In 2016, Billy purchased Grant’s Farm from the family trust for $26 million, vowing to keep it as a free tourist attraction, according to the Denver Post. And according to Maddie’s Instagram, Bud the elephant died in 2018.

3. Maddie Is No Stranger to Show Business

The Busch Family Brewed is not Maddie’s first foray into show business. At the age of 12, she appeared in the 2015 film Marshall’s Miracle (also known as Marshall the Miracle Dog), which is about a 13-year-old boy who is bullied at school and forms a bond with a dog named Marshall who is kept by a hoarder in deplorable conditions. It starred Shannon Elizabeth, Lauren Holly, and Matthew Settle.

Maddie’s mother Christi was a producer for the movie, which filmed in the St. Louis area, and Maddie’s older sister Haley also appeared in it, telling Mishegas of Motherhood that she hoped to get more work in the St. Louis area in the future.

“I’m hoping to get more work in St. Louis and bring more jobs here,” said Haley. “St. Louis is so beautiful with incredible architecture, history and rich tradition, and I absolutely love coming back home. Some of my favorite things to do are going to our family farm, Grant’s Farm, as well as to our other family farm in St. Charles. I enjoy riding horses, playing polo, and spending time with family and friends.”

4. Maddie Loves to Snowboard, Go to the Beach and Was a St. Louis Debutante

On her Instagram, Maddie can be seen jet-setting around the world in the family’s private plane, hitting up beautiful sandy beaches and picturesque mountaintops for a little snowboarding.

In January 2019, she was at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico, then in March 2019, she posted a picture of herself at President Trump’s resort Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

In 2017, Maddie took part in the annual St. Louis tradition called the Veiled Prophet Ball. It was founded in 1878 by the Veiled Prophet Organization, which was an organization of the most prominent St. Louis citizens. The annual dance features a the Veiled Prophet of Khorassan (whose identity is kept a secret) choosing a Court of Honor, made up of five debutantes, and then crowning a Queen of Love and Beauty from among those five. All the debutantes who participate are by invitation only.

Grace’s family has a long history with the ball. Her great-aunt Alice Busch was crowned queen in 1922, her third cousin Alice Busch Condie was crowned queen in 1964, and her aunt Gertrude Marie Busch was crowned queen in 1977.

5. The Family Says Maddie is The Most Responsible of All of Them

The MTV press release for Busch Family Brewed describes Maddie as “the wise one” and her entire family seems to agree. In a preview of the show, Maddie’s mom Christi says she’s “16 going on 25” and her sister Grace calls her “very mature for her age.”

For her part, Maddie completely agrees with them. “I don’t really have a wild spring break moment, but I’m going on my senior spring break this year, so I’ll probably have one after this,” she tells MTV.

“Maddie’s working really hard. She likes to get things done, she’s serious,” says Christi, adding, “Maddie is a senior in high school and working her ass off and doing well and getting into colleges right now.”

Her father Billy Sr. says that she has also done “podcasts and videos” for product lines, and Maddie says she’s definitely the “most likely to own [her] own business one day.”

The Busch Family Brewed airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

