Is ‘New Amsterdam’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

If you’re a fan of New Amsterdam, you may be surprised to find that the show is not airing in its usual timeslot tonight on NBC. The next new episode of New Amsterdam season 2 airs on Tuesday, March 10 at 10/9c.

New Amsterdam is on a one-week hiatus on Tuesday, March 3 to accommodate NBC’s live coverage of the Super Tuesday delegate results. For Heavy.com’s live coverage of the results as they come in, click here.

The official synopsis for episode 16, entitled “Perspectives,” teases “A new medical director breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.”

All Primetime NBC Programming Is Disrupted on Super Tuesday for Results Coverage

We're right by your bedside, Dam Fam. #NewAmsterdam will be back on Tuesday, March 10! https://t.co/SsUXVP0DY2 — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) March 3, 2020

New Amsterdam is not the only show on NBC’s primetime Tuesday night programming that’s been bumped for the sake of delegate results coverage. According to NBC’s schedule, This Is Us, which normally airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c, is on hiatus on Super Tuesday and returns on March 10 at its normal time.

Ellen’s Game of Games is still airing a new episode on Tuesday; however, instead of airing at its usual 8/7c time, it is pushed back an hour on March 3 to air at 9/8c.

From 8-9pm ET, the network has scheduled live coverage of their “NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday;” the live coverage, hosted by Lester Holt, continues from 10-11pm ET.

‘New Amsterdam’ Was Renewed for 3 More Years, Through 2023

In January 2020, NBC announced in a press released that they have renewed New Amsterdam for 3 more years, which means the show will run at least through the 2022-2023 television season.

To justify their decision to keep producing new episodes and seasons of the show, they explained “So far this season New Amsterdam is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers overall in ‘live plus seven day’ Nielsens, to dominate the Tuesday 10-11 p.m. demo race. Compared with its next-day ‘live plus same day’ results, New Amsterdam is adding 4.6 million viewers in L+7, for the third biggest lift on television and second biggest for an NBC series.”

When word got out about the 3-season renewal of New Amsterdam, Ryan Eggold, who stars as Dr. Max Goodwin, took to social media to celebrate and share the good news. In an Instagram post, he wrote “You’re stuck with us… :) This much appreciated vote of confidence from @nbc is wholly a result of the immense and daily hard work of this crew and its cast… David Schulner, Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, our AD Dept, our Camera Dept… top to bottom and left to right… this is an amazing group of people that I have the privilege of telling stories with and most importantly – if you watch the show – thank you for watching and being a part of our #DamFam as the best we could hope for is for all of us to have an honest conversation about healthcare in this country… about how can we help people… Oh! …and have a little fun doing it ;) Now somebody pass me a drink… Cheers!”

