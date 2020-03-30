Is Supernatural on TV Tonight, 3/30? When is the Next New Episode?

Supernatural is NOT on TV tonight, despite only airing two new episodes since the show returned from the six-week mid-season hiatus. Sadly, due to the continuous spread of COVID-19 throughout the nation, production has been halted on the Season 15 finale of Supernatural, and there is no news on when the show will return.

According to producer Andrew Dabb, there are seven episodes left in the series, and five have already been filmed, but they still need to do significant editing to the episodes before they can air. Dabb updated fans on Twitter about the delay on March 23, and promised some “special treats” in the coming weeks.

Here’s what we know about the remaining Season 15 episodes of Supernatural:

Dabb Said the March 23 Episode Was the Last ‘For a While’ But Fans Have Some ‘Special Treats’ to Look Forward to

Dabb wrote on Twitter that the March 23 episode was going to be the last for the forseeable future, while also encouraging fans to take care of themselves during this unprecedented time. The producer wrote, “Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for a while. Stay well, stay safe and we’ll see you on the other side.”

He added, “Clarification: We have filmed through Episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished. However, [we] have some special treats coming along the way — to help us all get through this.”

Deadline also reported the production delay on March 13, before Dabb informed viewers of the postponement. According to the site, “a decision was made to suspend production on Supernatural in the interest of the safety of cast and crew.”

The Series Finale Was Originally Slated for Late May 2020

The Supernatural series finale was originally set to air sometime in late May 2020, although it’s likely not going to air until sometime this summer or fall now. The network recently moved the series from Thursday nights to Monday nights upon its return to TV on March 16, and fans got two new episodes before the series came to a halt once more. Counting the delay with the coronavirus, Season 15 will now have featured three mid-season breaks, which is typical for the series in past years.

The description for the next new episode, titled “Last Holiday,” reads, “Dean and Sam discover a wood nymph living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.”

You can check out the titles of the final episodes below, courtesy of IMDb:

Episode 15.14 is titled “Last Holidy”

Episode 15.15 is titled “Gimme Shelter”

Episode 15.16 is titled “Drag Me Away From You”

Episode 15.17 is titled “Unity”

Episode 15.18 is titled “Despair”

Episode 15.19 is titled “Inherit the Earth”

Episode 15.20 (the series finale) is titled “Carry On”

Supernatural typically airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET. Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known about a rescheduled Season 15 return. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

