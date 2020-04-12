Easter 2020 Take Out Ideas for Your Holiday in Quarantine

It’s Easter 2020 and you may be wanting to enjoy a delicious meal without having to cook. Many restaurants offer great take out options while you’re in quarantine for the holiday. Most of these can be ordered via takeout or contactless delivery, and some even offer curbside pickup too. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is one delicious option for a traditional takeout meal.

A representative from Cracker Barrel told Heavy that the following Easter specials are available. The Heat n’ Serve Family Meal To-Go (which feeds 10) requires 24-hour notice. But the Heat n’ Serve Ham Supper is available while supplies last. The price for the Ham Supper is $59.99. For the cook time, the ham goes from oven to table in 3-hours or less. Sides go from microwave to table in under 20 minutes. It serves 4-6 plus leftovers and includes:

Spiral Sliced Sugar Cured Ham (with enough for leftovers)

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Choice of 2 quart Country Sides including Green Beans, Carrots, Corn, Fried Apples, Hashbrown Casserole, Mac n’ Cheese

Additional add-ons include: ½ Gallon Tea, Slices of Coke Cake and additional sides

The Heat n’ Serve Ham Supper is available for pickup or free delivery through 4/12, while supplies last. Use within 72 hours of pickup.

Call your Cracker Barrel to check on availability. You can also order from their To-Go menu online, with many options available.

Cracker Barrel also provides a downloadable PDF for a basket-building guide for the whole family here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans also offers a traditional takeout meal for the holiday. Bob Evans has takeout meals you can order online or through delivery right here. There’s the Easter Celebration Family Meal for two to four people, including turkey and dressing, hickory-smoked ham steak, two family-sized sides, and six freshly baked dinner rolls.

There’s also an Easter Celebration Platter for $11.99 that includes turkey, hickory-smoked ham steak, sides, and freshly baked rolls.

There’s also an Easter Farmhouse Feast that serves four to six people with hickory-smoked ham or turkey. Or order the Premium Farmhouse Feast and get both entrees for a larger meal. Warming up a Farmhouse Feast typically takes two-and-a-half hours.

You can also order food from Bob Evans’ extensive menu if a traditional Easter meal isn’t really your thing.

Bob Evans also offers a guide for making colorful Easter eggs at home here.

IHOP

IHOP is offering a special menu just for Easter to-go orders today, but many stores have limited hours because of the coronavirus outbreak. In a chainwide email advertising Easter, IHOP announced that it’s offering a special Easter “basket” for customers this year.

The email reads:

Fill your EASTER basket with our Breakfast Family Feast that includes 4 servings of scrambled eggs and hash browns along with 8 bacon strips, 8 sausage links and your choice of 8 Buttermilk Pancakes, 8 triangles of French toast or 12 triangles of Belgian waffles. Order and enjoy with your family now and on Easter! And, check out our Dinner Family Feast at IHOP.com”

The offer is available via Curbside Pickup (where available), to-go, and delivery. You can order the special through IHOP’s website, mobile app, or by calling your local IHOP. You can find your local IHOP by going to the main webpage and then entering your location at the top.

You should also note that many IHOP locations have changed their hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and not all restaurants are open 24 hours anymore. The restaurant locator on the main webpage will let you know what the hours are at your location.

Luby’s

Luby’s has delicious options for Easter today too. You can order online for pickup, delivery through Favor, DoorDash or Uber Eats, or fresh made to go to heat at home. Select a location here to begin your order.

Luby’s Easter Dinner To-Go must be ordered 48 hours in advance, so that’s not a last-minute option for you. However, many other options are available today that you can order for a homemade feel.

Note that many locations are temporarily closed, so make sure your location is open first before going.

Boston Market

You can’t get a ham meal delivered, but Boston Market has a lot of a la carte Easter options to choose from, whether a Heat and Serve meal or a pickup hot meal. The Heat and Serve meal needs to be ordered ahead and it includes sides, ham, pie, and more. Or order A La Carte and choose from main dishes, sides, or pies. See all your options here.

If you want something a little less traditional, there are numerous takeout options from any restaurant of your choice, including Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Carrabba’s, Johnny Carino’s, Longhorn Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and more.

