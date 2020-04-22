The Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/22/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 7 competitors. For part 2 of the “Finals Face-Off,” Kitty performs in the hopes of remaining in the competition and keeping her identity concealed.

So far on this season of The Masked Singer, we’ve been given a number of clues hinting at the celebrity identity of the person performing behind the Kitty mask. Here’s what we know:

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some major visual clues associated with the Kitty are milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, a shattered rose, and Little Red Ridin Hood.

She says that sewing is one of her favorite pastimes and her favorite school subject was English. The Kitty’s unidentified childhood friend said that when they were growing up, the Kitty was always writing poems and directing horror movies, hinting that the celebrity beneath the mask has a “dark side.”

The Kitty has teased “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful” and “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me.” She also said “I’ve been waiting for this moment forever.”

The Kitty is short in stature, and the mask’s two different color eyes are certainly an attention-grabbing detail in its design. Fans think that her mask’s defining feature might suggest that the celebrity beneath the mask is heterochromatic, too.

The Kitty gave Robin Thicke a friendship bracelet that said “Fireworks,” explaining that “the first time we met was lit.” The Kitty has also said “I was not dreaming when Robert Redford helped me to get my very first role.”

The Kitty has revealed some personal details, saying “for a large part of my life, I struggled with my self-image,” and “Even when I first got here, I felt like I was at a party for other people.” She said that, as the Kitty, she feels assertive, confident, beautiful. She also mentioned that the Kitty and the Masked Singer competition enable her to let her “freak flag fly.”

For her “Super Clue,” she brought out the Tree contestant from season 2, saying “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year.” Anna Gasteyer performed as the Tree, so perhaps the Kitty celebrity is tied to Gasteyer.

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Top Guesses

Online, viewers think the Kitty mask’s two different-colored eyes are a clue about her identity and are wondering if she might be Elizabeth Gillies. Another guess that has popped up a number of times is Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

