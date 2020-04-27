Let Me Explain Studios Animator Recovering from Covid-19

Popular YouTube storytime animator Rebecca Parham announced that she is recovering from covid-19.

According to a statement Parham wrote on Twitter, she was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus two weeks ago but didn’t share news until now because she didn’t want to worry her fans. She said that her next video might be delayed as she recovers.

“From a firsthand account, the breathing struggles I’ve experienced in this mild case alone would put many of my loved ones with asthma and other pre-existing conditions in the hospital,” Parham said. “So I sincerely hope everyone is still staying home and staying safe for the love and protection of our elderly and immunocompromised.”

You can read the full statement below:

Parham’s YouTube Channel, Let Me Explain Studios, has 2.89 million subscribers and over 335 million views. She is a storytime animator, which means most of her videos are animated stories from her life. Her most popular video at 18 million views is about how she got around her school’s strict dress code. She was a featured creator at VidCon 2019 and even made a video about it entirely in rhyme.

My School Dress CodesA look into the incredibly strict and weird dress codes I had in middle school and high school. Merch Store: http://bit.ly/2RwMjZB REBECCA'S SOCIAL STUFF: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/_RebeccaParham INSTAGRAM: @RebeccaParham LME SOCIAL STUFF: Twitter: https://twitter.com/LME_Studios Instagram: @LetMeExplainStudios Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LetMeExplain… 2019-03-08T15:00:10.000Z

Parham was one of the many creators involved in Hope From Home, a fundraiser event on World Health Day which brought in over 1,000 influencers across social media to livestream and collect donations from their audience for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, United Way and Red Nose Day. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised a total of over $1.8 million dollars. Parham’s video promoting the event ended up at least #9 on the trending tab of YouTube.

This is hilarious but I will take it! Anything for a good cause! 😁 You can still donate here:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Rebecca Parham (@_RebeccaParham) April 08, 2020

In August 2017, she created a video where she sang “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” by Bing Crosby (Ft. The Andrews Sisters) and donated the proceeds from the ad revenue with an additional donation on top of that to fundraisers for the relief effort of Hurricane Harvey which was ravaging her home state of Texas at the time.

Parham graduated from Ringling College of Art and Design with a BFA in computer animation and a minor in business of Art and Design in 2013, as she explained in her “Draw My Life” video. She was planning on applying to an animation studio but her family encouraged her to create her own business, which became Let Me Explain Studios. She made a new YouTube channel to go with it on February 17, 2014. She did freelance animation work while uploading occasionally to her channel until May 2017 where she uploaded a video titled “How to Creep Out Your Fav YouTubers at Cons” featuring some of the YouTube friends she made: TomSka, JaidenAnimations and Daneboe. Two months later she hit 100,000 subscribers and became a full-time YouTuber in July 2017.

The CDC reported that as of April 25, 2020, the United States has a total of 928,619 cases of covid-19 and a total of 52,459 deaths from the disease.

Read More: TheOdd1sOut New Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know