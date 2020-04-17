Rhonda Paul’s Instagram Shows Where She Is Today in 2020

Rhonda Paul is one of the cast members of the Netflix dating show, Too Hot to Handle. Paul, 27, owns her own jewelry brand, Pure Luxx. The brand sells necklaces, bracelets, watches, and more.

The premise for the new Netflix show reads, “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rhonda Paul’s Instagram Features Inspiration & Advice: ‘Rise Above the Petty Stuff’

Paul is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Her Instagram feed is filled with modeling photos, information about her jewelry brand, and words of advice and inspiration.

In one post, Paul wrote, “Don’t let anyone drain you of your happiness today! Be drama free..rise above the petty stuff”

In another, she wrote, “Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.”

On the day of the Too hot to Handle premiere, Paul talked to her 16,000 followers in an Instagram story. She thanked everyone for their support, and even offered a special message for her haters. “Even the negative responses and negative comments… you’re still supporting me,” she said, “because you are viewing, which means you just added to my success.”

Paul continued, “Let me know what you think. if I need to give advice, let me know. Did I change your relationship? Do you feel like you could do better? Do you feel like you could have done it differently? Let me know. I’m all ears. I appreciate you all. You all are amazing, and thank you. Thank you for the support.”

Those looking for advice will find plenty of it in Paul’s feed. In one post, she writes, “Life is easier when you mind your own business 💋”

In another, she says, “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.”

From the beginning, Paul has been a fan favorite of the Too Hot to Handle audience. One person tweeted, “i like how the boys rhonda wanted just came to her without her even trying. lmao queen. #TooHotToHandle”

Another person tweeted, “Rhonda is the black girl we need and have been waiting for on reality tv #TooHotToHandle”

Rhonda’s relationship with Sharron, a man on the show, has also garnered support, while others have supported her relationship with David, another cast member.