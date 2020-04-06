The Voice Teams 2020: The Contestants in the Battle Rounds Part 3

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice started up the Battle Rounds two weeks ago, and the round will conclude tonight, April 6, with the remainder of the contestants battling it out against their teammates. The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

During the Battle Rounds, the coaches are joined by their advisors to figure out which contestants to pair up for each battle. They help out with song choice, and they also give advice to the contestants.

The advisors this season are Ella Mai for coach John Legend, Bebe Rexha for coach Blake Shelton, Joe and Kevin Jo

Here are the team breakdowns going into part three of the Battle Rounds:

Team Nick

Team Nick only has four contestants left to battle it out for their chance at the Knockout Rounds: Arei Moon, Samuel Wilco, Jacob Miller and Kevin Farris. The remainder of the contestants have already competed and won this round. Note that Nick has yet to use his steal, so it’s likely he will have one contestant added to this list by the end of the night.

Here’s a breakdown of the team makeup so far:

Roderick Chambers

Allegra Miles

Michael Williams – SAVED

Tate Brusa

Arei Moon – still to battle

Samuel Wilco – still to battle

Jacob Miller – still to battle

Kevin Farris – still to battle

Team Legend

Legend has four contestants left to battle it out in the rounds: Thunderstorm Artis, Zan Fiskum, Brittney Allen and Cedrice. Legend has used both his steal and his save this round.

Here’s the breakdown:

Joanna Serenko – STOLEN from Team Nick

Mike Jerel

Mandi Castillo

Darious Lyles

Nelson Cade III – SAVED

Thunderstorm Artis – still to battle

Zan Fiskum – still to battle

Brittney Allen – still to battle

Cedrice – still to battle

Team Kelly

Team Kelly hasn’t done much in the Battle Rounds yet, with only two of her contestants having performed at this point. It’s definitely going to be a big night for the team since so many of them have yet to perform.

Here’s what the team looks like at this point:

Anaya Cheyenne

Micah Iverson

Cammwess – STOLEN from Team Legend

Tayler Green – still to battle

Megan Danielle – still to battle

Sara Collins – still to battle

Samantha Howell – still to battle

Mandi Thomas – still to battle

Jules – still to battle

Team Blake

Shelton has used only his save, so he still has a steal to use during this round. Most of his contestants have already performed during the Battle Rounds, meaning he has time to relax and watch all the other coaches sweat while deciding who he will steal. He only has two contestants left to sing this time, so one performance, and it will be from Todd Tilghman and Jon Mullins.

Here’s what his team looks like so far:

Joei Fulco

Todd Michael Hall – SAVED

Levi Watkins

Toneisha Harris

Cam Spinkss

Todd Tilghman – still to battle

Jon Mullins – still to battle

Tune in to The Voice on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to see which contestants make it through to the Knockout rounds.

