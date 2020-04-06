The Voice Teams 2020: The Contestants in the Battle Rounds Part 3

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice started up the Battle Rounds two weeks ago, and the round will conclude tonight, April 6, with the remainder of the contestants battling it out against their teammates. The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.
During the Battle Rounds, the coaches are joined by their advisors to figure out which contestants to pair up for each battle. They help out with song choice, and they also give advice to the contestants.
The advisors this season are Ella Mai for coach John Legend, Bebe Rexha for coach Blake Shelton, Joe and Kevin Jo
Here are the team breakdowns going into part three of the Battle Rounds:
Team Nick
Team Nick only has four contestants left to battle it out for their chance at the Knockout Rounds: Arei Moon, Samuel Wilco, Jacob Miller and Kevin Farris. The remainder of the contestants have already competed and won this round. Note that Nick has yet to use his steal, so it’s likely he will have one contestant added to this list by the end of the night.
Here’s a breakdown of the team makeup so far:
Roderick Chambers
Allegra Miles
Michael Williams – SAVED
Tate Brusa
Arei Moon – still to battle
Samuel Wilco – still to battle
Jacob Miller – still to battle
Kevin Farris – still to battle
Team Legend
Legend has four contestants left to battle it out in the rounds: Thunderstorm Artis, Zan Fiskum, Brittney Allen and Cedrice. Legend has used both his steal and his save this round.
Here’s the breakdown:
Joanna Serenko – STOLEN from Team Nick
Mike Jerel
Mandi Castillo
Darious Lyles
Nelson Cade III – SAVED
Thunderstorm Artis – still to battle
Zan Fiskum – still to battle
Brittney Allen – still to battle
Cedrice – still to battle
Team Kelly
Team Kelly hasn’t done much in the Battle Rounds yet, with only two of her contestants having performed at this point. It’s definitely going to be a big night for the team since so many of them have yet to perform.
Here’s what the team looks like at this point:
Anaya Cheyenne
Micah Iverson
Cammwess – STOLEN from Team Legend
Tayler Green – still to battle
Megan Danielle – still to battle
Sara Collins – still to battle
Samantha Howell – still to battle
Mandi Thomas – still to battle
Jules – still to battle
Team Blake
Shelton has used only his save, so he still has a steal to use during this round. Most of his contestants have already performed during the Battle Rounds, meaning he has time to relax and watch all the other coaches sweat while deciding who he will steal. He only has two contestants left to sing this time, so one performance, and it will be from Todd Tilghman and Jon Mullins.
Here’s what his team looks like so far:
Joei Fulco
Todd Michael Hall – SAVED
Levi Watkins
Toneisha Harris
Cam Spinkss
Todd Tilghman – still to battle
Jon Mullins – still to battle
Tune in to The Voice on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to see which contestants make it through to the Knockout rounds.
