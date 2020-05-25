Doja Cat Apologizes For ‘Dindu Nuffin’ After Racism Allegations

“Boss Bitch” rapper Doja Cat apologized after her song “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced, sparking racism allegations. Originally released around 2015, the chorus mocks stereotypes, according to The Source.

“How much nothing can a dindu do…If a dindu, dindu nothin’…How much money could a dindu make…If a dindu did all the things that you wish to,” part of the lyrics say.

The term, which stands for “didn’t do nothing,” is a saying that people the Alt-Right use when talking about Black victims of police brutality, The Source wrote. Doja Cat was reportedly a part of racist chat rooms, though she denied participating in the conversations. She said it was something she liked to do when she was younger.

The reemergence of the song led to hashtags like #DojaIsOverParty and #DojaCatIsCanceled to trend on Twitter over the weekend.

Doja Cat Says She’s Sorry to Everyone She Offended

After initially remaining silent, the rapper–whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini–issued an apology on Instagram late Sunday night. The post, which had its comments disabled, garnered hundreds of thousands of likes within minutes.

I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chatrooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from. As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music. I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.

Lana Del Rey Mentioned Doja Cat While Claiming She ‘Paved the Way’ For Other Women

In a post that also garnered backlash over the same weekend, “Summertime Sadness” singer Lana Del Rey essentially claimed she paved the way for women like Doja Cat, Beyonce, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

Despite the criticism, Rey did not apologize. Instead, she accused naysayers of wanting to incite a race war. Though some claimed she was slamming Doja Cat, Rey said she was just pointing out some of her favorite artists.

“Despite the feedback I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way–whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat–I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing was about the importance of self-advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality,” Rey said.

“But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me–you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could beautiful, strong and fragile at the same time, loving and all-inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it,” she wrote, in part.

