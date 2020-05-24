National Memorial Day Concert 2020 Performers Lineup

Tonight is the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS. The big event starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central). Even though the event won’t feature performs at the U.S. Capitol as it does most years, the concert in virtual form will still be a very special event.

Lineup of Performers for Tonight

Here’s a look at the lineup for tonight.

Join us for America's night of remembrance as we honor those who lost their lives serving their country and their Gold Star families. This year's special presentation of the National Memorial Day Concert, airing May 24 on PBS and streaming online at 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/SRRMQ85v11 — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 22, 2020

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise are hosting this special event tonight.

Mantegna, an actor and philanthropist, received a Tony and Joseph Jefferson Award for his performance of Richard Roma in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross. His many other credits include The Ratpack, Searching for Bobby Fisher, Godfather III, Joan of Arcadia, The Starter Wife, Criminal Minds (David Rossi), and so much more. In 2014 he received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Sinise is an actor and humanitarian, whose many credits include Forrest Gump (Lt. Dan Taylor – which later influenced his creation of the Lt. Dan Band to entertain troops abroad and at home). He’s earned many awards for his work, including The Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment and the Spirit of the USO Award. In 2011 he began the Gary Sinise Foundation.

We're excited to have Broadway and television star @ChrisisSingin open our show this year with the national anthem. Join us on May 24th at 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/pfP9x7jkiz — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 15, 2020

Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem. He’s also a Tony-nominated actor and has won a Grammy and Emmy. His many credits include Broadway’s Hamilton, CBS’ Bull, Netflix’s When They See Us, numerous Broadway credits, and other TV and film credits such as Freestyle Love Supreme, Person of Intrest, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, Afterlife, and more.

We will be joined by distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret), as we observe America's night of remembrance. Join us on May 24th, 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/qnZRYk3NxE — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 7, 2020

General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret) served over four presidential administrations, including as President Ronald Reagan’s National Security Advisor and as Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton. He oversaw 28 crises while he was Chair and under President George W. Bush, he was appointed the 65th Secretary of State. He’s now Chair of the Board of Visitors for the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York.

We are excited to feature Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, @CynthiaEriVo on this year's show. Join us for a night of remembrance on May 24 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/K2mZOnhhQG — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 13, 2020

Cynthia Erivo is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning actress. She’s also been nominated for Academy, Golden Globe, and SAG awards. Her many credits include Broadway’s The Color Purple, Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet, HBO’s The Outsider, Genius: Aretha, Chaos Walking, Needle in a Timestack, Rip Van Winkle (which she will star in and executive produce), and much more.

We're thrilled that four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano @RenéeFleming will lend us her voice this year. Join us in remembering America's heroes on May 24th 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/jo3Ry3DNx7 — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 17, 2020

Renée Fleming has performed at opera houses, concert halls, and theaters. She’s won four Grammy Awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts. She’s starred in TV, film, and radio broadcasts that include The Met: Live in HD, Live from Lincoln Center, The Shape of Water, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and more. She’s an artistic advisor for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry @TraceAdkins will honor American heroes and Gold Star families. Join us on May 24th, 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/EOhRn8QHqw — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 16, 2020

Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and has more than one million followers on Spotify. He released Something’s Going On in 2017 and now is in the studio again. He’s won three Academy of Country Music Awards, which include the 2009 Single of the Year for the song You’re Gonna Miss This. Adkins is also a philanthropist. He’s an author and spokesman for The Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross. His acting credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Deepwater Horizon, Mom’s Night Out, and more.

Grammy Award-winning gospel legend @cecewinans will be joining us for America's night of remembrance, will you? May 24th, 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/iNG5gXcc7w — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 14, 2020

CeCe Winans is a best-selling, highly-awarded female Gospel artist. She worked for roughly three years on her new album Let Them Fall in Love. She’s recorded and performed solo and with her brother BeBe and has 12 Grammy Awards, 22 Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards. Her many hits include Count on Me, a duet with Whitney Houston for the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, and more.

"I have so much gratitude and humility." Thank you to the essential workers on the frontlines of this crisis. Join @kelliohara for a special presentation of the National Memorial Day Concert. May 24 at 8/7c on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/d1wAkipypt — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 19, 2020

Kelli O’Hara is a Broadway and screen star, including portraying Anna Leonowens in The King and I for a Tony Award in 2015. Her many film and TV credits include 13 Reasons Why, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & the City 2, The Key to Reserva, Masters of Sex. The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, N3mbers, Car Talk, The Accidental Wolf, and numerous Broadway credits as well.

Happy 30th Anniversary to Treatment Advancing Justice for all. Especially grateful for @Justice4Vets Veterans treatment courts save the lives, families and futures of our veterans. leave no veteran behind. #Justice4Vets #JusticeAid #AdvancingJustice pic.twitter.com/q9WxRBlYZQ — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) May 29, 2019

Mary McCormack has more credits to her name than we can list here. They include In Plain Sight, The West Wing, Private Parts, Boeing-Boeing, The Kids Are Alright, Loaded, Welcome to the Family, The Newsroom, Scandal, When We Rise, House of Lies, Will & Grace, 25 Words or Less (which she produces), and many Broadway productions as well.

Jack Everly will once again be conducting the @NatSymphonyDC for our show. Join us on America's night of remembrance on May 24th, 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/BJEttMvNtp — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 7, 2020

Members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. Everly is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Indianapolis and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa). This season he will conduct more than 90 performances in more than 20 North American cities. He’s also the music director of the IPL Yuletide Celebration and led the ISO in its first Pops recording.

General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will deliver a special message. Milley became Chair on October 1, 2019, and prior to that he served as the 39th Chief of Staff of the Army. He graduated from Princeton in 1980 and has served numerous command and staff positions in eight divisions and the Special Forces over 39 years.

Tonight’s broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott; Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne; and actor/producer/director Esai Morales.

We're excited to welcome back Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne. Join us on America's night of remembrance on May 24th, 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/AzHNR8hQA8 — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 12, 2020

Laurence Fishburne is an impressive actor, producer, and director. His many credits include Two Trains Running (for which he won a Tony Award), Tribeca (for which he won his first Emmy), Thurgood (for which he won an Emmy), What’s Love Got to Do With It, The Matrix, Boyz ‘n the Hood, A Rumor of War, The Color Purple, Searching for Bobby Fischer, Higher Learning, Mystic River, King of New York, and much more. He is starring in the new movie Where’d You Go Bernadette and in Quibi’s movie #FreeRayshawn.

We are honored to welcome Sam Elliott to the National Memorial Day Concert. Join Sam for an evening of remembrance this May 26th at 8/7c on PBS. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/QGk0ZeZOKL — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 15, 2019

Sam Elliott is an iconic actor. His many credits include Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Lifeguard, A Star Is Born (the remake with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award), Lady and the Tramp, The Ranch, The Hero, Mask, Fatal Beauty, Road House, The Big Lebowski, The Golden Compass, Rock Dog, Justified, Grace and Frankie, Parks and Recreation, and much more. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work on Robot Chicken.

.@Esai_Morales will be joining us for this year's Memorial Day concert. You can join too on May 24th, 8/7c. #MemDayPBS pic.twitter.com/4oMjN2d8h0 — National Memorial Day Concert (@MemorialDayPBS) May 9, 2020

Esai Morales is a prolific actor. His many credits include, but are not limited to, Bad Boys, La Bamba, Mi Familia, Fast Food Nation, Atlas Shrugged: Part II, Gun Hill Road, NYPD Blue, American Family, Miami Vice, Fame, Law and Order: SVU, Vanished, Burn Notice, Jericho, Caprica, Fairly Legal, Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, The Brink, and more. He also has many theater performances to his name.

Members of the Army Herald Trumpets, Army Chorus, Army Voices and Downrange, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the Navy Band Sea Chanters, and the Air Force Singing Sergeants and Service Color will also perform tonight.

Deadline reported that celebrities are also expected to give special messages of thanks tonight, including “Anthony Ramos, Blair Underwood, Brian Tee, Chely Wright, Chris Evans, Courteney Cox, Denis Leary, Dule Hill, George Clooney, Graham Greene, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jennifer Garner, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Smits, Jon Hamm, Julianne Moore, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Kudrow, Marcia Gay Harden, Mark Wahlberg, Milo Ventimiglio, Noah Wylie, Rita Moreno, S. Epatha Merkerson, Steven Weber, Sugar Ray Leonard, Vanessa Williams.”

The event is airing live on YouTube at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, when it’s also airing on Facebook and on TV on PBS. The concert will last for 90 minutes. You can watch the event live below at 8 p.m. Eastern.

2020 National Memorial Day Concert | Full Broadcast | PBSOfficial Website: https://to.pbs.org/2TmTfLb | #MemDayPBS Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host a special presentation of PBS' National Memorial Day Concert: America's Night of Remembrance. —————– Enjoy full episodes of your favorite PBS shows anytime, anywhere with the free PBS Video App: https://to.pbs.org/2Qc6ziJ Stream all clips and previews on pbs.org: https://to.pbs.org/2QcLIMa —————– FOLLOW THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memorialdayconcert/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MemorialDayPBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memdaypbs FOLLOW PBS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pbs/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/PBS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pbs/ Shop: http://www.shop.pbs.org/ America’s national night of remembrance will feature: new appearances and performances by distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret); Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; Grammy Award-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara; Tony Award- nominated actress Mary McCormack; members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem. The broadcast will also feature performances from previous concerts by Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott; Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne; and actor/producer/director Esai Morales. 2020-05-21T04:51:58Z

If you’re watching on TV on the West Coast, then you can expect to tune in at 8 p.m. Pacific or 9 p.m. Mountain for a delayed viewing, according to TV Guide’s listing. However, it’s best to double-check your local PBS station’s schedule just to make sure. (If you’re watching on YouTube, just tune in to the video above at 8 p.m. Eastern.)

