Does Williams Turn Out to be a Catfish? 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers

Williams and Yolanda, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have one of the most questionable relationships of the season so far. Yolanda has never video chatted with her hunky long distance beau in person, and a series of suspicious behaviors, including a threatening email demanding money, led Yolanda’s daughter to question whether he was scamming their mother.

During the May 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yolanda’s children help uncover Williams’ real identity by doing a reverse image search on Google. So what happens when they search for Williams’ pictures? Does he turn out to be a catfish, or is he really who he says he is?

Keep reading for spoilers on Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Yolanda’s Children Reverse Image Search for Williams

“My children, Karra and Demonte, decided to look into my boyfriend Williams with a reverse image search because they don’t trust him,” Yolanda says during tonight’s episode. “They think it may be a way to find out the truth about everything that’s been happening with Williams.

What they find shocks Yolanda (but definitely not the rest of us), considering Yolanda has been in denial about Williams since the very beginning. A series of stock photos pop up on Google with the title “Handsome Muscular Shirtless Hunk Man Outdoor in City Park” and “Shirtless Outdoor Stock Photos.”

“Okay so it’s a bunch of stock photos of the same guy,” Demonte tells his mother. “These pictures are everywhere online.” Yolanda responds, “So he’s been using someone else’s photo … that’s crazy.” The sweet, naive reality star asks, “Isn’t is possible that it’s a coincidence that [they’re] the stock photos?” to which her son answers with a resounding “no.”

Yolanda then questions who she’s been talking to this whole time, and Karra answers, “It’s definitely a catfish, that’s what a catfish is, somebody using someone else’s photos … it’s looking like Williams is faking who they are. I mean this person clearly not who you think they are.” Karra also tells the cameras that they’ve been trying to warn their mother from the beginning, and that she’s happy that they now have proof to make Yolanda “see this guy is a phony.”

Yolanda Remains in Denial That Williams is a Catfish

Her children try to help Yolanda see the truth, and encourage her to cut ties with the man. “You’re beautiful and you lost your weight and you’re confident now,” Karra tells her mother, while Demonte adds “You’ve got a lot to offer.” They tell her that there are plenty of fish in the sea and that she needs to move on.

Although Yolanda does admit that the pictures are definitely Williams (or who Williams claims he is), she still refuses to accept that he’s been catfishing her and tells her children that she wants to talk to him to get some answers. Despite Karra’s insistence that she needs to forget about Williams, Yolanda is determined to find the truth.

“Thank you guys, but I definitely still want to talk to him,” she tells her kids. “On one hand I have these stock photos, and on the other hand I have all these real conversations with him, talking on the phone and texting.” When Karra asks if she still doesn’t believe she’s being catfished, Yolanda responds, “I don’t know now, but I feel like the truth is somewhere in the middle and I’ll get to it, I’ll definitely get to it.”

She continues, “I’m going to ask him about these stock photos. I think I still deserve to give him a chance to talk to me and come clean.” She then tells the cameras, “I’m very heartbroken that this may not be the face of the man I fell in love with. It may be someone totally different and I don’t know how to cope with that if it is, but I don’t want to believe that he’s been lying to me and I just feel like I need to talk to him to get some answers.” (Heavy will add the full clip as soon as one becomes available!)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

