Russell Wilson’s Kids: Ciara Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara revealed over the offseason that they are expecting a baby boy. The couple are the proud parents of their daughter Sienna, and Ciara has a son, Future, from a previous relationship.

Wilson and Ciara posted a gender reveal video in April where the couple shot blue confetti out as Sienna and Future looked on. Prior to the recent news, Ciara joked in November 2019 that Wilson would like to have “eight babies” and admitted she also looked “forward to having more kids.”

“Oh, you know, if you ask him, we’re talking eight babies… you know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that,” Ciara joked to Extra TV.

The couple announced the news in January on Instagram from the Turks and Caicos Islands. There has been no word yet on the due date, but it will be interesting to see if the newest addition to the Wilson family will arrive before the football season. Ciara has been keeping fans updated on the pregnancy by posting photos of her baby bump.

Sienna Just Celebrated Her 3rd Birthday

Sienna just celebrated her third birthday which was complete with a Frozen-themed party. Wilson posted a heartfelt message to his daughter noting that they love her “all the way to the moon and back.”

“THANKFUL. Since Day 1. You have been a true beaming light in our lives Sienna. We love you! All the way to the moon and back! Daddy’s girl. Happy Birthday My Love. 3 years old! Daddy & Mommy’s favorite number!” Wilson said on Instagram.

Here is a look at the photo Wilson posted of the Frozen setup.

Wilson Received Backlash From Future Fans Over a Birthday Post to Future Jr.

My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u.

Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm.

Happy 6th BDay Future!

Daddy loves you! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/My4PlBUNhc — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 19, 2020

Future also recently celebrated his sixth birthday in May. Wilson posted a lengthy message to his stepson but received some criticism from fans for calling himself “daddy.” Ciara previously dated rapper Future who shares the same name as their son.

“My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u. Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm. Happy 6th BDay Future! Daddy loves you! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾,” Wilson said on Twitter.

The rapper has been critical of Wilson but later backtracked noting that he was “happy for them.”

“We don’t have no problems,” Future said on FREEBANDZ RADIO in January 2019, per People. “It’s a social media problem. No, I don’t hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with Baby Future. I don’t have nothing against him, and I’m happy for them.”

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Wilson noted that being a stepfather has taught him the meaning of love.

“Being a stepdad … has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love,” Wilson explained. “One of the greatest gifts in the world is children.”

