What Restaurants Are Open on 4th of July 2020: Specials & Freebies

For the 4th of July this year, a number of restaurant across the country are offering specials, freebies, and deals to encourage Independence Day business. A big part of the 4th of July is the meals, and some of the biggest chains have you covered if you don’t feel like cooking for this year’s celebrations.

The federal holiday looks a little different this year, with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing in the United States and social distance regulations tightened in states where the number of cases has seen a recent spike. It’s important to note that, depending on where you live, restaurants that would normally accommodate dine-in customers may only have takeout or outdoor seating available to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here are some of the best takeout, dine-in, and fast food specials for July 4th, 2020:

Bonefish Grill

At Bonefish Grill, they are offering a family-friendly deal for takeout and delivery. From June 29 through July 5, customers can purchase a lobster and shrimp roll “family bundle” that serves up to 4 people, for $45.

Boston Market

For your barbeque needs, from July 2 through July 5 Boston Market is offering a coupon promotion. For $34.99, you get 1 whole rotisserie chicken, a full order of ribs, 3 sides, 3 orders of cornbread, and 1 apple pie.

KFC

According to Thrillist, KFC has an active deal with Postmates for customers looking to have their fried chicken and sides delivered for the holiday. If you order a minimum of $15 in KFC food items off of Postmates, a fireworks graphic will appear on your screen; click the fireworks to redeem a free “fan-favorite” KFC item.

On the Border

The On the Border Mexican food chain has a number of active meal deals to feed your family at your home July 4th party (or in-restaurant, for locations that are currently open). Their build your own taco kit is $24.99 and includes 10 taco shells (crispy or soft), seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga, Mexican rice, refried bean, chips, salsa and queso.

They are also ordering free delivery for orders of $50 or more. You can use the store locator here to find the On the Border nearest you.

Waffle House

On June 23, Waffle House advertised on Instagram that “For every $100 in Waffle House Gift Cards you purchase, receive $20 off your order until 7/5/2020.”

Wendy’s

Through July 5, Wendy’s is offering a freebie promotion through their mobile app. Within any in-app purchase, customers will be entitled to a Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich for free.

Jack in the Box

Chewboom.com reports that on July 4 only, Jack in the Box is offering customers a free regular-sized vanilla shake with any purchase made through their mobile app.

Jimmy John’s

Through July 5, participating Jimmy John’s locations have an active promotion for buy one sandwich, get one sandwich 50% off (with code SAVEON2). On Instagram, they explain, “50% off applies to lowest priced sandwich, including add-ons. 8” or 16” sandwiches only; Little Johns excluded. Can’t use with rewards, other offers, or group ordering.”

