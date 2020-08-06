Big Brother 22 Cast Had Racial Bias & Sexual Harassment Training

Everyone’s favorite summer reality show returned on August 5 when Big Brother premiered its 22nd season with a show-first live move-in episode. Cody Calafiore was crowned the first Head of Household and the all-stars started getting to know each other on the live feeds, which started at just after 11 p.m. PT.

Over the course of the night, the hamsters revealed some interesting tidbits about their time being sequestered before the show, including a training session they all had to go through. Here are the details.

The Cast Had Racial Bias and Sexual Harassment Training

At just before 11:30 p.m., a bunch of houseguests were in the photo wall room talking about Kevin’s original season and how Chima got kicked out because she wanted to do a big speech about the racial slurs being used by anohter houseguest and production shut her down, so she flipped out.

Then Kevin said he was “glad they did bias training” before the show and “the sexual harassment [training] was good too.” Da’Vonne commented, “They went deep.”

Enzo chimed in “This season, I’m not saying nothin’! … they went deep.”

“They should have started that a long time ago,” said several of them.

Definitely one of the issues with Big Brother is that houseguests can say whatever they want on the live feeds, which is great, except for when they start being racist, misogynistic, homophobic, or sexually harassing their fellow houseguests. This was most notably a problem in season 15, which is when CBS started putting a placard up ahead of the live feeds that they still use. It reads:

“Big Brother is a reality show about a group of people who live together. At times, the houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that Viacom CBS does not condone. Views or opinions expressed by houseguests are those of the individuals speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of Viacom CBS. Viewer discretion is advised.”

That season, there was so much casual racism in the house that several people lost their jobs outside the game because of it, like GinaMarie Zimmerman and Aaryn Gries.

Other Night One Notes

I predict that Cody puts up some combination of Nicole A., Christmas or Keesha… based on what he told Julie in Live DR and to Tyler before bed. #BB22 #BBAllStars2 pic.twitter.com/PN1NB7IAw8 — ᥴꫝꪖ᥅ꪶꫀꪀꫀ (@HelloKittyChar) August 6, 2020

Cody and Tyler talked early on, roughly 11:35 p.m. PT, about how they were going to “run through the house” and then Kaysar walked in on them talking about it, but they covered pretty well. Later, at around 3:15 a.m. in the HOH room, they laughed about almost getting caught and they slapped hands about their alliance.

Cody also said he didn’t really want to be HOH until he saw the other people competing and decided he had to win it to keep himself safe. He also assured Tyler that Tyler is safe. Some fans think their conversation implied that Kaysar is their target, but they didn’t actually mention anyone that they are targeting. They were just laughing about Kaysar almost finding them talking about their alliance. So far, Cody does seem to have any targets just yet.

Other than that, the only other alliances potentially forming are between Dani and Nicole F. and maybe Kaysar and Nicole A.? They seemed to hit it off. And Kaysar and Janelle spoke briefly about how they can’t be seen too much together, though it will probably be hard for them to act like they aren’t together because everybody knows they’re friends.

But mostly, the night-one conversations were mostly centered around getting to know each other and talking about past Big Brother seasons and other houseguests who weren’t there. It was a fairly quiet night on the live feeds.

Big Brother’s second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.

