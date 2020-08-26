Why Denise Richards’ Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Fiancée Is Team Brandi Glanville

In a new interview, Charlie Sheen’s ex-fiancée, Brett Rossi, says that she is on Brandi Glanville’s side when it comes to the affair drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Charlie Sheen is the ex-husband of Denise Richards, although Richards has since remarried. According to The New York Daily News, Rossi and Sheen were engaged for eight months in 2014.

In the interview with Celeb Magazine, Rossi said that she knew Richards liked women, which is one of the reasons why she believed Glanville’s side of the story. “I know this because I’ve seen photos of Denise sleeping with another woman, so I know Denise likes women as well as men,” Rossi told Celeb Magazine.

Rossi continued, “I feel like maybe Denise feels like being bisexual or having some sort of open relationship would tarnish her ‘good girl/saint’ image she’s worked all these years to create.” In the interview, Rossi also revealed that she has a “soft spot” for Glanville. “I think she really must have loved Denise and Denise showed her true colors,” Rossi said to Celeb Magazine.

Rossi Believes That Richards Wanted A ‘Thruple’ With Her And Sheen

During the interview, Rossi revealed that Richards wanted to have a “thruple,” perhaps better known as a three-way relationship, with her and Sheen. “Denise didn’t like me because I didn’t want to have a creepy three-some relationship with her and Charlie,” Rossi said to Celeb Magazine. During this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards became upset with the other women after they were talking about threesomes in front of Richards’ daughter and her friends.

Rossi also claimed that Richards would show up to the house unannounced when she began dating Sheen. “You want to know the real reason Denise had the media trash me while I was engaged to Charlie?” Rossi told Celeb Magazine. “Because, when Charlie and I first started dating, Denise would walk into the house unannounced. And one time, Charlie and I were sleeping and she walked into our BEDROOM! Totally unannounced. Without the kids.”

Rossi Claimed That Richards Is ‘Evil’

In the interview, Rossi cited Richards as “evil” and “horrible.” “She also told Charlie I ‘faked cancer and nursing school’ which I have proof neither was a lie,” Rossi said to Celeb Magazine. “She also told him I had a ‘secret boyfriend’ while we were engaged. I was absolutely head over heels for Charlie AND he was extremely controlling so how the hell would I have gotten away with cheating on him and the tabloids not finding out?”

Rossi also claimed that Richards went to “great lengths” to make her miserable. “Amongst her feeding Charlie drugs while we were together,” Rossi said to Celeb Magazine of Richards. “Calling me a controlling b**** because I wanted Charlie clean and allowing the drug dealer inside the community (I have receipts)… She went to such great lengths to make me absolutely miserable.”

Now, it seems like Rossi isn’t the only person who has issues with Richards. Many of Richard’s fellow castmates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are at odds with her as well. Viewers will get to see the rest of Season 10 come to a head on the season finale, which airs on August 26 at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Denies Claims That She Hooked Up With Other RHOBH Cast Members