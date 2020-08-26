Will Denise Richards Return To RHOBH For Season 11?

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a whirlwind, especially when it comes to the storyline surrounding star Denise Richards. During the season, former castmember Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards. On the July 22 episode, Glanville claimed that she and Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner and that it took off from there. Glanville also alleged that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Richards has vehemently denied the allegations.

As the rumors about the alleged affair began to become exposed on-air, Richards faced disagreements with many of the women. Richards felt like the other ladies were attacking her, and, at times, seemed hurt that they would take Glanville’s word over hers. Earlier in the season, Richards also faced problems with the cast, because she became upset after the women were talking about threesomes in front of her children and their friends during a party Richards hosted at her house. The other women have also gotten into fights with Richards’ husband this season.

So, after a drama-filled season, will Denise Richards return for Season 11? Here’s what we know so far:

Richards Signed A Four-Year Contract With The Network

In August 2018, Radar Online reported that Richards had signed a four-year contract with Bravo. “She was guaranteed to appear on the show for four seasons,” an insider told Radar Online at the time. Radar Online also reported that Richards’ contract stated that she would earn $4 million in four years.

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9, which began filming in 2018, but didn’t air until 2019. If Richards did, in fact, sign a four-year contract, it would mean that she still would be expected to appear on Season 11.

During an August 26 interview on The Morning Toast podcast, Dorit Kemsley spoke a bit about Richards’ return. When Kemsley was asked if she knew if Richards would be coming back next season, Kemsley said that she thinks Richards will return. “I don’t see why she wouldn’t,” Kemsley said on the podcast. “I don’t see why she wouldn’t. I mean…she’s friends with me, she’s friends with Garcelle, you know, the only reason why someone wouldn’t return is if they’re either not friends with anyone in the group anymore, or if they’re just not wanted, and I don’t think it’s either of those.” However, during the interview, Kemsley did note that it wasn’t up to her to make the decisions about which castmembers will return or not.

Richards Is At Odds With Some Of The Cast

Although Richards may still be friends with Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais, there are a few castmembers that she is not currently getting along with. One of those castmembers includes longtime friend Lisa Rinna, who she has been feuding with both publicly and during Season 10. According to Us Weekly, Rinna shaded Richards after the taping of the Season 10 reunion on July 16. Rinna took to her Instagram stories on July 19, according to Us Weekly, and wrote “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run.” Hours later, Rinna shared several definitions for the word “phony.”

Richards has also been at odds with other castmates like Teddi Mellencamp, who was the one who decided to bring up the affair allegations to the group in the first place. Initially, Mellencamp was upset because she had heard from Glanville that Richards was talking about her behind her back. Allegedly, Glanville claimed that Richards had said that Mellencamp “lived in her dad’s shadow her whole life.”

During the season, Mellencamp has shaded Richards publicly on her social media pages. After the rumors about Mellencamp were first revealed on the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp shaded Richards by taking to Twitter to share a text message conversation between her and her father, singer John Mellencamp. In the text message, he referred to Denise Richards as “Dennis Richards,” and said, “I know you are busy living in my shadow.” In the caption of the Tweet, Mellencamp wrote, “Got my sense of humor from my dad’s shadow. #RHOBH”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Richards clapped back at Mellencamp and posted a screenshot of the Tweet. In the caption, Richards wrote, “Grown a** woman stooping to that level… sorry…🤣I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever. I don’t care what you were told.”

