Dancing With The Stars 2020 Schedule: Episode 2 Time & Channel

Tonight marks the second episode of the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Since the show moved nights this week, many viewers are wondering when the new episode will air. DWTS season 29 episode two will premiere tonight, September 22, 2020, at 8 p.m.

This will be the second time this years’ stars get to take the stage alongside the professional dancers and show off their moves on live TV.

For the rest of the season, though, DWTS will return to Monday nights on ABC. They’ll air at 8 p.m. on the channel. Tuesday nights will soon be taken over with The Bachelorette, which will air on the channel beginning on October 13.

Who Is Performing On Tonight’s Episode?

All of the stars will be performing once again for tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, and it will also be the first elimination of the season.

Here are the stars and their partners who will be performing tonight:

AJ McClean and Cheryl Burke (Team Pretty Messed Up)

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko (Team Selling It)

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd (Team Davis Is Dancing)

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe (Team AK)

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong (Team Dream of Jeannie)

Jesse MetCalfe and Sharna Burgess (Team All In)

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten (Team Reach For the Skai)

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvinstev (Team Will You Accept This Dance)

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson (Team BeNeevers)

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart (Team Brijo)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber (Team LOCOmotion)

Charles Oakley and Emma Star (Team OkieDokie)

Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (Team Valdama)

Nelly and Daniella Karagach (Team DaNelly)

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov (Team Are You Kitten Me)

As of the end of the premiere episode, Skai Jackson and partner Alan Bersten as well as Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, are at the top of the leaderboard after scoring 21 out of 30 points from the judges after their first performances. At the bottom of the leaderboard is Carole Baskin and partner Pasha Pashkov, who got only 11 points out of 30. Charles Oakley and Emma Slater were not far ahead, ending with a 12 out of 30 for their premiere performance.

Dancing With The Stars Live Voting Begins on September 22

Live voting begins tonight, September 22, during the show. The voting will begin at 8 p.m. ET and continue up to the final commercial break when those votes will be tallied and an elimination will be announced.

According to the DWTS website, this is how voting will work:

“Voting begins on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT where your votes will help determine which couples will continue dancing in the competition. This vote will be online at ABC.com and by SMS text. Both methods of voting will end during the last commercial break of the live ET/CT broadcast, shortly after all couples have danced.”

Then, for the rest of the season, “Online and SMS text voting will open again the following Monday when the show begins at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on September 28 and each Monday night through the finale on November 23. Both methods of voting will end during the last commercial break of the ET/CT broadcast, shortly after all couples have danced.”

