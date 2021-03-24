‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Teases Taylor Swift Collab Following Feud

Music superstars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift put their former feud behind them ahead of Swift’s release of her song “You Need to Calm Down,” and now Perry referenced working with Swift during her time as a judge on American Idol.

Perry and Swift were feuding for years prior to their making up. People speculated that Swift’s song “Bad Blood” was about Perry and their feud. They’ve now been friends again for years, and Perry is open to performing with Swift.

After a performance by two singers that judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie thought was incredible, Perry got inspired for a new project.

Perry Alluded to Working With Swift

"Can you imagine if @taylorswift13 and I work together… what we could do?" – @katyperry 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V0kC0LsDwG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

After American Idol contestants Athea Grace and Camille Lamb performed their amazing cover of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” Perry was so impressed that she didn’t even feel like she had to give the singers too much feedback other than telling them they were going through.

When the singers left the room, Perry had an idea of her own for a duet that could be that powerful.

“Can you imagine if Taylor and I worked together, what we could do?” she told the other judges.

Fans Speculated That Something Was Already in the Works

OMG, THE COLLAB OF THE DECADE IS COMING — malek ⚡ (@katyxsmile) March 23, 2021

Since Swift likes to keep many of her projects under wraps, fans thought that it was possible that something was already in the works between the two singers.

“OMG, THE COLLAB OF THE DECADE IS COMING,” one fan wrote.

Another replied, “U TWO ARE ONTO SOMETHING SPILL NOW BESTIES GO ON!”

Yet another fan wrote, “TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY WOULD RUN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY TOGETHER SO TRUE.”

Swift Has Previously Said She’s Open to Working With Swift

During the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet event, Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima asked Perry if she would collaborate with Swift, according to Fox News.

“I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open,” she said, smiling.”

Zedd added, “I programmed her to make music with anybody, it’s great.”

Perry mailed Swift an actual olive branch in May 2018, according to Fox News. The branch was to commemorate Swift’s “Reputation” Studio Tour as well as extend a hand to Swift for their friendship to come back together.

“Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air,” Perry reportedly wrote in the note alongside the olive branch.

Swift shared a post about the olive branch, writing, “So, I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.”

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season for American Idol:

Sunday, March 28: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part One

Monday March 29: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part Two

Sunday, April 4: All-Star Duets and Solos Part One

Monday, April 5: All-Star Duets and Solos Part Two

Sunday, April 11: Top 24 Perform

Monday, April 12

Sunday, April 18

Monday, April 19

Monday, April 26

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23: Season Finale

The show will culminate with the last two live shows in May, leading to one of the remaining contestants being crowned as the winner of season 4 of American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

