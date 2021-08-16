Newborn Child Taken From ‘American Idol’ Contestant

Former “American Idol” finalist Syesha Mercado has had both her children taken away from her by authorities over the past six months, according to NBC News.

Mercado is insisting her son was “legally kidnapped” in February 2021, after allegations of malnutrition, according to the news report. At the time, he was 15 months old. Now, her daughter, at 10 days old, has also been taken out of her care.

Mercado recorded the most recent incident on Instagram Live in a video that shows deputies in Manatee County, Florida, “surrounding her car and insisting that she surrender her days-old baby in a surprise welfare check off to the side of a road,” according to NBC. The Herald-Tribune reported that authorities later took the child to the hospital.

The Instagram footage is captioned, “They took our baby again.”

In the hourlong post, which can be seen below, two Manatee County deputies present Mercado with a court order demanding that she hand over her youngest child for a hospital visit.

Through tears, she says, “Do you not feel anything? You guys, I’m human. This is my baby. My baby is days old- and you’re taking my baby away from me.”

On August 14, in an update obtained by TMZ, the county sheriff’s office shared that the child was “picked up by order of a family court judge.”

The office stated, “We understand that from the outside looking in The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protection Investigation Division’s actions may seem uncaring, but let me assure you we have the best interest of children and families in mind at all times.”

They added, “We are governed by numerous policies and laws to ensure we do not lose focus when dealing with vulnerable families. The last thing anyone in this business wants to do is shelter children from their parents, but sometimes it is the only direction we are forced to take. By law, we always attempt to shelter children with another family member prior to any other placement. When not possible, we attempt to shelter with a non-relative known to the family, and as a last resort we shelter with other resources.”

The Couple’s Son Was Taken in February During a Hospital Visit

According to a press release from an activist group called We Have the Right to Be Right, Mercado took her son to the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, in February 2021, “hoping to receive assistance with her then 13-month-old son Amen’Ra as he made the transition from breastfeeding to exclusively eating solid foods then breastfeeding.”

The press release revealed that at the hospital, a child protective investigator approached Mercado, and stated that she refused to give her son a B12 shot, and because of that, he would be taken away by Manatee Child Protective Services.

The article read, “[Mercado and her partner] maintain that they are on receiving end of discrimination and intimidation after a condescending and disparaging investigation.”

In March, Amen’Ra was discharged from the hospital but was placed in custody over accusations of “malnutrition”, according to the Herald-Tribune.

Mercado Gave Birth to Her Daughter While Fighting to Regain Custody of Her Son

During the video, seen above, authorities insisted that Mercado did not inform them about the birth of her daughter.

The Herald-Tribune reported, “Deener is heard on the Instagram video saying that because of past situations, they have asked that all inquiries about Mercado and the baby be directed to their attorney, and ‘they didn’t do that.’ The attorney was seen pacing across the road as the standoff unfolded.”

In a July 24 Instagram post, Mercado wrote, “Our Trial Date isn’t until November. It’s been 118 days since they stole our Sun and forced us to leave him at the hospital by himself for weeks, then placed him in Foster Care with a white family, bypassing our over qualified relative, ripping Ra Ra apart from his culture, his loving home, and his entire WORLD.”

She added that she and her partner was accused of “medical neglect” after refusing to administer a B12 shot, which she denied was true.





Mercado competed on the seventh season of “American Idol”, finishing in third place. She subsequently toured with the musical “Dreamgirls”

In 2008, Mercado was asked by Pride Source how often she’s “pinched herself” in the wake of her “American Idol” success.

She replied, “I’ve had moments where I look back and realize that what I’m doing is exactly what I’ve desired since I was a little girl. I am definitely living my dream.”