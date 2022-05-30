What’s Next For ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson?

Noah Thompson was crowned the winner of ABC’s “American Idol” in May 2022, meaning the singer received a record deal and a cash prize.

When it comes to what’s next for the 20-year-old singer, it appears he’s enjoying some time at home with his girlfriend, Angel, and his one-year-old son before hitting the road and getting back to work.

“Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say..,” he wrote on Instagram after winning the competition. “I was In complete shock in this moment and I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!!”

He added, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and seeing where this thing goes. Love all of you all. #americanidol #inshock #thankyall.”

Thompson Is Hoping to Move to Nashville

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Thompson shared that he plans to make the move to Nashville, following in the footsteps of season 19 winner Chayce Beckham. He also said that everything he’s done has been for his son.

“That’s the whole point for me doing this is… one day, he’s going to look back on this, and I want him to be like, ‘That’s my dad. That’s my dad,'” he said. “I want that to be something he can be so proud of. I think that’s what’s so beautiful about all this is, for Walker and me, this is something he’s really going to be proud of me as a dad.”

The winner said he was spending some time with his family before making the move to Nashville in the near future.

“That’s where music’s at,” he said. “That’s where it’s all happening. I feel like that’d be my best bet. I’m really not that far from Nashville, so I can always come back home.”

Thompson Is Writing New Music

Though his time on the show didn’t showcase it, Thompson is also a songwriter in addition to being a singer. Before going to “American Idol,” however, he was having a bit of a hard time writing songs, he told Hollywood Life.

“[I] could never find the time to sit down and write a song,” he said. “So I tried to really just take that time every day [on ‘American Idol’] when we would actually have a break for a second sit down, pick up a guitar, try to put some words down, and do some things. So I don’t know. Hopefully, you hear some new things.”

He’s also hoping to release an album in the future, and possibly tour with “American Idol” runner-up Huntergirl.

The “American Idol” champion hopes to get out on the road soon, he told TV Insider.

“I’m looking forward to playing some shows and getting out there more, traveling around,” he said. “Hopefully that is happening pretty soon.”

He also said that he’d love to have country music star Chris Stapleton on his debut album.

“American Idol” is set to return in early 2023. The three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all expected to return for the upcoming season, as is long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

