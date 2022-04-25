‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Top 14 Live Results

On the April 24, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 14 artists performed live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 11.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 14 performances and top 11 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 11.

Read on below for a live recap of the results as they aired. If you’d rather just have a list of which contestants made it through and which were eliminated, scroll to the bottom for that.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘American Idol’ 2022 Top 14 Live Recap

The episode started with long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest welcoming viewers to the first live coast-to-coast show of the season. He also welcomed Gabby Barrett, who worked as the mentor for the top 14 contestants. The theme for the night was “Breakout Hits.”

Jay Copeland was up first, and he shared that he was singing “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. Lionel Richie called the performance “amazing” and said that it was the “first time” he chose the right song to sing. Katy agreed and complimented his restraint on the high notes.

Front-runner HunterGirl was the second person to perform, and she celebrated having Gabby Barrett as her mentor. She was performing “Baby Girl” by Sugarland. Gabby called her voice “classic country.” After her performance, the judges praised her. Katy said that she has a “voice of gold” and she wants “to see her win.” Luke called it her “best moment.”

Third up was Christian Guardino, who sang “Take Me To Church” by Hosier. He said that he wanted people to resonate with his words, and Gabby encouraged him to focus on the melody rather than doing something with every opportunity. Luke told him that he thought it was great that he took Gabby’s advice, but said that “if you’re not altogether comfortable” with something, don’t do it. Katy thought that he “did really good” and picked a good song for him.

Dan Marshall was up next, and he chose to sing “She’s Got It All” by Kenny Chesney, though he was nervous to meet Gabby. Lionel said “that’s how you do it” to Dan, but he said that he needed to take ownership of his “American Idol” journey and stop being so nervous. Katy said that it was “a great song choice,” but she wants to see more professionalism and better song choices from him, calling for “a couple more notes.”

Then, Leah Marlene took the stage to sing “Happy Together” by The Turtles. Katy told her that when she sang “the show has finally started,” which may have been a dig at everyone else who had performed up until that point. She obviously loved it. Luke said that her journey so far has been “inspiring and emotional.”

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘American Idol’ Top 11 & Who Was Eliminated

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

READ NEXT: ‘Idol’ 2022 Winner Predictions: Who Will Be the Next American Idol?