‘Big Brother’ Contestant Mocks the Pandemic to Sell Stuff on Instagram

Former Big Brother contestant Cody Nickson is in hot water with some fans over an Instagram story he posted where he is offering a discount code on the coffee he hocks on Instagram — but the discount code is a dig at the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Cody Nickson Calls It a ‘Scamdemic’

According to a screenshot of the Instagram story, Nickson offered 5 percent off and free shipping on all orders of the coffee he sells on Instagram if you entered the code “SCAMDEMIC” at checkout.

He also posted a tweet along those same lines that he later deleted, but a person responded to it by writing, “Good for you, Cody! Scamdemic!!! Glad to see you are WOKE!!! The Sheople are just too programmed to know any better.”

For the record, according to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has been involved in the deaths of over 250,000 Americans and nearly 1.5 million worldwide.

Nickson Thinks Twitter Hates him Because He Believes in God

In a follow-up Instagram story, a fan commented that they couldn’t believe the “amount of hate” Nickson was receiving on Twitter for his “beliefs” that the pandemic is a scam and he responded, “When Twitter is against you, you are typically on the correct side of things.”

“They absolutely despise anybody who believes in God… that’s a huge one that always gets those Jesus haters,” he continued. “We talk about God a lot here so I imagine we live rent free in a lot of their heads. But, we have to thank the good Lord for our adversaries, because without adversity or opposition, there would be no victory. Appreciate it to all you twitters out there!”

Both Twitter and Reddit are lighting him up over his comments. One person called him a “homophobic, evangelical fake *ss Christian fascist,” and another wrote, “You can tell how Godly and righteous he is by how he mocks the fact that there are zero f*cking available beds in my entire godd*m hospital and every day we’re carting out new bodies.”

Many of them are still expressing shock that he was voted America’s Favorite Player during his season, with one writing, “How he ever won AFP is so absurd. I get he was the underdog of the season but he’s just not a good person. Transphobic, possibly racist, and just an overall ignorant and hateful person. It’s nothing new.”

And another can’t believe that someone who purports to be patriotic would behave like this, writing, “You’d think the most patriotic thing you could do these days is wear a mask and take the precautions so that your fellow countrymen/women won’t get affected but evidently not according to this bozo.”

This is just the latest incident where Nickson expressed controversial beliefs. He previously used transphobic language and called the residents of Flint, Michigan “idiots” for not moving to a place that has better water.

