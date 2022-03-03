Shanna Moakler Announces Pregnancy After Ex’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Mathew Rondeau, made headlines the day after the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” finale when he posted an alarming video on Shanna’s Instagram.

Rondeau accused Moakler of cheating in the since-deleted video, calling her a “c***” and a “whore.” The disturbing video worried fans who feared for Moakler’s safety.

Fans’ concern for Moakler proved to be warranted because, according to TMZ, Rondeau was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence on February 24. Law enforcement told TMZ that Rondeau and Moakler got into a fight on Wednesday, February 23, after the “Celebrity Big Brother” finale. TMZ’s sources reported that Moakler left the home Wednesday evening but returned the following morning, where the fighting continued and “became physical.”

Shanna had visible marks on her body when police arrived at the scene, TMZ reported.

Heavy reached out to Rondeau and to Moakler’s representative about the incident but did not receive a response.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlines at 1-800-799-7233 for support.

Shanna Announces Pregnancy

A week after Rondeau’s arrest, Moakler announced she was pregnant with her fourth child.

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” the 46-year-old told People Magazine in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

She did not share whether or not Rondeau is the baby’s father.

The former beauty pageant winner spoke to Us Weekly in March 2022 about the aftermath of Rondeau’s arrest.

“It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she told the outlet.

Moakler revealed that she and Rondeau had seriously considered marriage before the public fallout.

“I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward,” she told the publication.

Shanna Posts Selfie With Teddi Mellencamp

Shanna Moakler and Teddi Mellencamp became fast friends on season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Mellencamp didn’t last too long in the “Big Brother” house. She was the first houseguest to be sent packing. But despite her early exit, the two reality TV stars have remained close.

In February 2022, Moakler shared a sweet photo of her and Mellencamp on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Love you @teddimellencamp can’t wait to be on your podcast! @bigbrothercbs.”

“Big Brother” fans commented on the post to show their support for the two celebrity houseguests.

“I love y’all! Those [speeches] to Todrick were PHENOMENAL! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“QUEENS OF DESTROYING TODRICK 👏👏👏👏,” an Instagram user commented.

Another fan chimed in, writing, “both ate Todrick up. queens.”

