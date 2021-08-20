‘Big Brother’ Winner Mourns the Loss of Their Dog

A popular “Big Brother” winner recently shared some very sad news with his followers — Derrick Levasseur’s dog Mason has died. Our hearts go out to Derrick and his whole family. Based on the photos he shared in his tribute to Mason, the family pooch was loved well for his whole life.

Derrick Had Mason For 14 Years

In an emotional Instagram post, Derrick wrote that he decided to get a puppy when he was going through a traumatic period in his life 14 years ago. Mason the boxer was right by his side from then on.

“Fourteen years ago, I experienced the most traumatic day of my life. I was in a bad place and needed something to keep my mind off of everything, so I decided to get a puppy. We named him Mason, and ever since we picked him up, he’s been with us through everything,” wrote Derrick.

He continued, “From getting married, to buying our first home, to the births of our two children — he’s been there for it all. I can’t tell you how many conversions I’ve had with him about the things going on in my life — both the good and the bad.”

In 2017 when Derrick’s book “The Undercover Edge” was coming out, he made an Instagram post of Mason looking oh-so-serious with some big reading glasses on his face, and in 2015, Derrick shared a photo of Mason cuddling with his other dog, Rocky, calling them “best friends.” It looks like Mason was a very good-tempered dog.

Mason Was Diagnosed With Cancer Six Months Ago

In the post, Derrick also revealed that six months ago, Mason was diagnosed with cancer, and this month, “it finally got to be too much for [Mason].”

“On 8/17/21, I had to make the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. Mason — I really hope I gave you as much love and joy as you gave me. I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you again,” wrote Derrick.

The photo tribute shows Mason as a puppy, as an adult dog wearing Derrick’s police badge, and snuggling with every family member, including Derrick’s two daughters, Tenley and Peyton. Mason looks like he lets Derrick’s girls lay all over him — what a sweet puppy.

In the comments, Derrick’s “Big Brother” family was quick to offer words of condolences and support.

“Sorry, Derrick. Losing our pets is so incredibly hard. ♥️ sending you and your family lots of love,” wrote Daniele Donato Briones.

“I’m sure you gave him so much love and then some! Prayers to you and your fam!” wrote Rachel Swindler. Tyler Crispen added, “Sorry for your loss.”

GinaMarie Zimmerman and “Survivor’s” Jeremy Collins and Karishma Patel also offered their condolences.

Derrick is a popular “Big Brother” contestant among fans. He won season 16 with his partner in crime, Cody Calafiore. The two of them now host a “Big Brother” podcast called “The Winner’s Circle.”

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

