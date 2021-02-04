Here’s Why Fans Think A-Rod Is Cheating on JLo With Madison LeCroy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship may be on the rocks — if the latest rumors about A-Rod hold any truth. For a little more than a week now, fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for more details on a rumored hook-up between Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy and the former MLB star.

Things came to a head on part one of the Southern Charm reunion, which aired last Thursday.

Cast member Craig Conover made a bold claim about LeCroy, saying that she “flew to Miami to f*ck an ex-MLB player.” Conover’s claim was backed up by LeCroy’s ex-boyfriend, Austen Knoll, who said that LeCroy and this former MLB player FaceTime each other. LeCroy was quick to deny the rumors.

“Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake. He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him,” she said.

Southern Charm’s Danni Baird has since confirmed that the mystery athlete is none other than A-Rod, the fiance of Jennifer Lopez.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alex Rodriguez Never Met Madison LeCroy, According to Sources

As the internet crumbles at the thought of Rodriguez cheating on one of the most beautiful women in the world, a source has spoken out on his behalf.

“Alex has never met or spoken to Madison or anyone from the show,” the unnamed source told the Daily Mail.

A different source told Page Six something similar.

“He doesn’t know this woman. Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her,” Page Six’s source told the outlet.

Despite the second-hand denials, fans have taken screenshots of some of LeCroy’s Instagram posts that show that Rodriguez “liked” them. It appears he has since “unliked” them. The two do not appear to be following each other on Instagram at this time.

Social Media Users Have Been Submitting Anonymous Tips About A-Rod & Madison LeCroy’s Alleged Affair

Although there isn’t any concrete evidence of an affair between Rodriguez and LeCroy, several people have been submitting anonymous tips to Instagram accounts like @bravoandcocktails.

While there have been a number of accusations made against A-Rod, including his alleged penchant for “blond body builders,” some people have also submitted things that seem to connect the former Yankee to the reality star.

There are a couple of saved highlights on @bravoandcocktails’ Instagram page that show A-Rod and LeCroy both in New York at the same time, for example. It’s entirely possible that this is simply a coincidence, but eagle-eyed fans are doing their absolute best to get to the bottom of these rumors.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for the power couple. Just a few hours ago, A-Rod posted the video above to Instagram showing JLo jamming out during a car ride. Yesterday, he posted a tribute video showcasing incredible year that his fiancee has had.

