Southern Charm Star Reveals the Worst Part of Filming Season 8

A “Southern Charm” star revealed how “nerve-wracking” it was to film the current season of the show.

The eighth season of “Southern Charm” featured veteran cast members Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, and more, as well as Conover’s ex, returning cast member Naomie Olindo, who recently admitted on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast that she had to “beg her way” back onto the show. To make things even more awkward, Conover’s current girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, made multiple cameos on “Southern Charm” this season.

In a recent interview, Conover opened up about the stressful filming situation and how he faced his past with his current flame but his side.

Craig Conover Said He Lost His Patience While Filming With Naomie Olindo

In an August 10, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Conover admitted that because he doesn’t “always know how to censor” himself, filming “Southern Charm” can make for “a nerve-wracking experience.”

“There’s some intense moments,” he teased. “And you know, looking in the mirror isn’t always easy, and our show is one big mirror.

“I yell a lot this year,“ he added. “I’m also dealing with my kind of my past. Basically, everything that I’ve ever swept under the rug … we’re dealing with. And I don’t deal with it great, you know, all the time.“

Conover explained that welcoming Olindo, his ex-girlfriend of three years, back onto the show wasn’t easy and that it reminded him why they weren’t great as a couple.

“My ex is back in the picture, so Naomie’s back and you know, I was all for welcoming her back to Charleston,” he said. “But as you’ll see, as the season goes on, she really jumps back into our group of friends. And so having her around all the time, what people don’t realize is, there’s a reason you broke up. And so like my patience, you know, with stuff with her, is just not existent. So I’ve got, I’m kind of like a powder keg all the time this year.”

Conover also noted that it isn’t “normal“ to go on a cast trip with an ex. “But it’s going to make for a heck of a show,” he teased. “And you know, it was the closure of that story too, because you know, no one really ever knew what happened.”

Olindo told the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” that she “aired it all out” with Conover during filming.

Craig Conover Previously Said It’s Not ‘Normal’ To Hang Out With an Ex So Much

This isn’t the first time Conover has reflected on filming with his ex. In a June 2022 interview with Page Six, he revealed that working on the show with Olindo was “not great.”

“It’s not normal to hang out with your ex as much as you do when we’re doing these projects,” he said, adding, “You’ll get to see me and Naomie butt heads,”

While he claimed to initially be “accommodating” when Olindo approached him with her plan to return, he said it got to be too much when she was around him more than he wanted during filming.

“I don’t have a lot of patience for her, which is something that you’ll get to see,” Conover explained. “I’m just like, yeah, there’s a reason we’re exes. And now we’re together all the time.”

