Fans Slam Jax Taylor for ‘Desperate’ Instagram Comments

“Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, who is originally from Kentucky, exited the hit Bravo show following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. On June 3, 2022, Taylor commented on an Instagram post uploaded by the Hooters Lexington account. As fans are aware, Cartwright once worked as a waitress at the restaurant chain.

“Just dm you guys for reservations. Check your dm,” wrote Taylor. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum also wrote a separate comment.

“@mrjaxtaylor wife and I are coming in hot This week! @hootersoflexington @hooters,” commented the father of one.

The account left a reply, which read, “@mrjaxtaylor we can’t wait to see you both!”

On June 13, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Taylor’s comments on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Jax being desperate on ‘hootersoflextington’ Instagram,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Jax Taylor’s Comments

Several commenters shared their opinion on the matter.

“The only place he has clout 🤣,” wrote a commenter.

“And they have to check their DMs to see even MORE desperation?! Oh my goodness gracious. ☠️⚰️,” commented a different person.

“Wow he’s down tremendously having to publicly beg for a reservation at Hooters 😫,” shared a commenter.

“Woooooow what a sad loser 🤣,” added another.

“I can’t say this enough. He is seriously such a loser and so embarrassing. It seems more like he’s looking for a meal to be comped. At Hooters no less,” asserted a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“I have so much second hand embarrassment for this clown!” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

Many Reddit users also questioned why Taylor used Instagram to make reservations.

“JAX YOU CAN JUST CALL THEM LIKE A NORMAL HUMAN,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Lol silly…….. how’s anyone supposed to know where he’ll be if he privately calls them? That’s way too hush hush 🤫,” wrote another.

“He can’t just call and make a reso… or walk in… it’s hooters 😂😂😂,” shared a different commenter.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Son, Cruz, in June 2022

Taylor and Cartwright’s son, Cruz, was born in April 2021. During a June 2022 interview on the “Betches Moms” podcast, Cartwright shared if she would allow her son to watch “Vanderpump Rules” when he is older. She shared that she believes “he’ll watch it eventually anyway” even if she did not approve of the decision.

“If I get to control it, he’ll gets to watch only the good parts, nothing before I came on the show because I don’t want him to see his dad like that. He can watch like the wedding, the engagement, and yeah, maybe that’s it. Like the intro,” quipped the former Bravo star.

She also shared that she may “warn [Cruz] that his parents were on a reality TV show” before he comes across “Vanderpump Rules” on his own.

“I might have a whole thing ready like, ‘your parents were on reality TV but we’ve grown up a lot since then when we had you our lives changed and you know, your dad, he was never like that again,'” said Cartwright with a laugh.

