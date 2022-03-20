Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Reunite in First Instagram Post in Weeks

Just days after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their split on social media, the two shared a post while out together for drinks on Saturday night — just the two of them.

Although the “Vanderpump Rules” stars are separating, they have both been clear that there is no hate, animosity, or hard feelings between them — and they proved that on March 19, 2022. After more than one month of not appearing on each other’s respective social media accounts — which only helped fuel split rumors — both Maloney and Schwartz shared a photo from their night out — as friends.

Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of two cocktails sitting on a picnic table at an outdoor establishment. Schwartz took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of Maloney drinking one of the cocktails. Within a few minutes, Maloney had reshared the post to her Stories. She added the caption “it’s all good.”

Maloney Made it Clear That She & Schwartz Are Going to Continue to Stay in Each Other’s Lives as Friends

Despite Maloney’s decision to end her marriage to Schwartz, she revealed that he is still very important to her, and she plans on keeping him close. On the March 18, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney said that she and Schwartz are working things out together.

Maloney admitted that she and Schwartz split in February, but are “navigating these steps together” and they are working on “becoming friends” as they move forward, despite the romantic portion of their relationship being officially over.

“There wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this. Again, it was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I ever had to make,” an emotional Maloney explained.

“I love Tom. And we have built a life together. And he’s my person, and I wanted to be with him forever. But, ultimately, I just wasn’t happy,” she continued.

Schwartz Has Taken the Blame for His Failed Marriage

In his Instagram statement, Schwartz suggested that it was Maloney’s decision to end their marriage — which is something that she confirmed on her podcast.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” his caption read, in part.

According to E! News, Schwartz further took the blame for things not working out between him and Maloney. A photographer caught up with Schwartz after the split was confirmed and asked him how he was doing.

“Of course I’m sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much,” Schwartz responded. When he was asked if his best friend Tom Sandoval held any blame in the split, Schwartz was quick to set the record straight. “No, no that’s all on me. I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me… It’s complicated, obviously. But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated,” he said.

