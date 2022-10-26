Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Message About Keeping Daughter ‘Safe’

Lala Kent shared a cryptic message about her daughter’s safety on her Instagram Stories and it appears to be in response to something that her ex’s rep said.

On October 21, 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Stories to share a message with no explanation.

“Side note: I’ll move on with my life when I know my daughter is safe. You may wanna fill your PR team on things that are being alleged behind the scenes,” Kent wrote. That message was deleted within minutes, and a new post took its place.

“Side note: I’ll move on with my life when I know my daughter and her future are safe,” the new post read. Kent didn’t offer any context to her posts, but it seems as though they were directed at Randall Emmett (or, at the very least, his PR).

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett’s Rep Spoke Out About Kent Prior to Her Posts

On October 20, 2022, just one day before Kent’s messages about her daughter’s safety, a rep for Emmett shared a statement with Us Weekly.

“Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships. He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace,” the statement read. “Maybe now she can stop talking about him every opportunity she gets,” it continued.

The statement comes after Kent has been opening up more and more about her personal life on various podcasts.

“You’re gonna see the boy who I first had sex with since my relationship,” Kent said on the October 17, 2022, episode of “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast. “I think cameras were fully there, not, like during the act, but like, yeah, they were for sure there,” she added.

During that particular podcast, Kent discussed Emmett a bit, saying more of the same — that he cheated and treated her terribly and made her feel safe though she now says that she wasn’t safe at all.

Kent Did Plenty of Emmett-Bashing at BravoCon 2022

Kent had a lot to say at BravoCon 2022, a three-day event held in New York City that featured dozens of Bravolebrities. While at the convention, Kent talked about the current status of her sex life — and she said plenty about her ex, too.

At one point, Kent made a comment about Emmett’s jawline, according to People magazine. And, during the “Vanderpump Rules” panel, Kent said even more.

“I didn’t realize when I was with him that he was lowering my stock so much. And when someone lowers your stock so much, you have to get rid of them,” she explained.

Kent seems to be keeping the shade going on social media as well. The day before Emmett’s rep shared the aforementioned statement with Us Weekly, Kent posted a nude photo of herself on her Instagram feed.

“Brand new Lala just hits different,” she captioned the snap. The caption appeared to be a dig at her ex, as she changed up her “Rand” tattoo to read “bRand new.” In the pic, Kent stood on her tip toes in the shower, with her backside facing the camera.

READ NEXT: Peter Madrigal Reacts to Raquel Leviss Hooking Up With Another Co-Star