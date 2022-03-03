Bravo Star Slams Craig Conover on WWHL

Craig Conover may want to skip visiting the Hamptons this summer — at least when Bravo’s cameras are there. The “Southern Charm” star has been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since last fall, but one of his girlfriend’s summertime roomates has an issue with him.

During a February 28 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Summer House” veteran Lindsay Hubbard weighed in on DeSorbo and Conover’s relationship and said that while she won’t go so far as to call Conover “a loser,” she will call him a few other things.

“Do I think he’s really a loser? No,” Hubbard told host Andy Cohen. “Do I think he’s other things? Probably.”

“I just think he’s a little bit narcissistic and arrogant,” the “Summer House” star added.

While Hubbard doesn’t like all of Conover’s traits, she did say she hopes his relationship with DeSorbo works out.

“He makes her happy. She makes him happy and that’s all that really matters,” Hubbard admitted.

Lindsay Hubbard & Craig Conover Had a Heated Exchange on ‘Summer House’

Hubbard and Conover butted heads when he came to visit DeSorbo while the sixth season of “Summer House” filmed in the Hamptons last summer. In one episode, Hubbard told DeSorbo that she heard that Conover had been hooking up with “The Hills” alum Kristin Cavallari.

After Conover got wind of Hubbard’s gossip, he called her the “biggest loser in the world,” according to ScreenRant. Conover also fired back at DeSorbo with, “If you let Lindsay get in your head, you are weaker than I thought.”

On the WWHL episode, Hubbard revealed that Conover didn’t apologize for calling her a “loser.”

“No Craig never apologized,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I think he tried early the next morning, but I hadn’t had my coffee yet so I gave him the hand.”

“In all fairness, I also called him a loser while walking around in my room” she added. “So it doesn’t bother me. In the heat of the moment, we all sort of say things.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said She Was Not Trying to ‘Out’ Anyone But Needed to Look Out for Her Friend

Hubbard previously revealed why she called out Conover’s other hookups in the “Summer House” episode, “Heartbreak in the Hamptons.” During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” immediately following the episode, Hubbard explained that she spilled Conover’s alleged hookup with Cavallari because she wanted to protect DeSorbo.

“Me bringing it up I obviously wasn’t attempting to out anyone whatsoever,” Hubbard said. “But at the same time, I’m looking out for my friend Paige and just trying to make sure that she’s in full understanding of what she’s getting in to.”

It should be noted that an insider told Us Weekly that Conover’s claims that he hooked up with Cavallari are untrue and that he is “just capitalizing” on the divorced mom of three’s name after forming a friendship with her.

“He’s making it up — it’s not true,” the insider told the outlet of Conover. “They never hooked up. [Kristin’s] not watching ‘Summer House’ or giving any attention to it.”

