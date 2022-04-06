Fans Go Off on Randall Emmett for Latest Scandal

Fans took aim at Randall Emmett for his latest scandal, this time surrounding actor Bruce Willis.

On March 30, 2022, Willis’ daughter, Rumer announced her father had been diagnosed with a brain disorder and would be retiring.

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” she wrote on Instagram. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Randall Emmett Is Accused of ‘Bypassing Unions for Crew Members & Filming in the Cheapest Possible Locations’ for More Than 20 ‘Geezer-Teasers’ With Bruce Willis

Following the reveal of his diagnosis, a scandal involving the “Vanderpump Rules” star arose.

According to the Daily Mail, Willis starred in “22 movies dubbed ‘geezer-teasers’ in three years despite showing obvious signs of cognitive decline.” The producer of many of those films is Emmett. In fact, there are at least 20 of the 22 films with Emmett’s name attached, the outlet reported.

The outlet claims that “directors who worked with Willis saw signs of potential cognitive decline and according to at least two people, he misfired a gun loaded with a blank on the set of Hard Kill. A producer for the film disputed that claim.”

According to Daily Mail, Emmett’s filmmaking “involves accepting money from ‘just about anyone willing’ to give it up, then pass it along to the aging stars for very little work to sell the film to studios. He’s also accused of bypassing unions for crew members and filming in the cheapest possible locations.”

In reality, actors like Willis appear in only portions of the film but it’s sold as “starring Bruce Willis” to help the film get sold.

According to the outlet, “Willis appears for just seven minutes in Hard Kill, with more than a few of these movies keeping him under 10 minutes.”

Fans Slammed Randall Emmett for the Latest Controversy ‘He’s Pretty Notorious for These Things’

When news of these claims became public, fans took to Reddit to voice their opinions.

In a thread titled, “Randall Emmett…has been accused of bypassing union crew members and accepting money ‘from just about anyone” fans ripped the reality TV star.

“I mean, not surprising?” someone commented.

“Yeah, he’s pretty notorious for these things,” someone replied. “No scruples!” another person replied.

“This is so depressing, Why did his whole family go along with these movies for years if he was really being taken advantage of?” someone questioned. “I read that Aphasia only affects speech/communication and not any other cognitive function, all these reports make it seem as though Bruce has Alzheimer’s – he didn’t know where he was or why he was there, couldn’t remember his lines etc. Weird.”

“I’m just sad for Bruce,” another fan wrote.

“I am SHOCKED I tell you,” someone said.

“His refusal to work with the established unions is my main beef with brand, has been since the vulture (edited bc it was not variety) article. He circumvents safety of all involved in the name of profit,” someone wrote.

