VPR Star Admits to Needing Self-Control Amid ‘Drinking Problem’

Raquel Leviss opened up about her drinking after revealing that she might have partied too hard the night before. According to her Instagram Stories, the “Vanderpump Rules” star went out with several of her Bravo co-stars at TomTom Restaurant & Bar and shared their pre-drinking and night out in several videos.

The following morning, Leviss opened up on her Stories and said with a slight chuckle, “Wow, I am unwell. And I think I have a drinking problem.” Despite the serious admission, the Bravo star appeared light-hearted as she explained, “Seriously, every time I go out all my friends drink so much and I’m just like keeping up and I have way too many drinks.”

She said the amount she drinks is “not necessary.” The reality star groaned and added, “I need to figure out some form of self-control because this is not good. Feeling a little bit better now but this morning was rough.” Here is the video:

Leviss Shared Several Videos From Her Night Out With Co-Stars, Including Scheana Shay & Lala Kent

Prior to her morning admission, Leviss shared several videos of her night out on her Instagram Stories. She reposted one of Brock Davies’ Stories showing their group at TomTom Restaurant & Bar, in which the Australian native tagged some VPR stars including Leviss, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and his fiance Scheana Shay. Davies captioned the Story, “The gang’s getting back together.”

Another of Leviss’ Stories showed Shay and Tom Schwartz laughing behind the bar while in another clip, Leviss took a shot with Schwartz.

The party involving some of the VPR cast came the same day that several of the Bravo stars got together to celebrate Kent’s daughter Ocean’s first birthday. According to the Daily Mail, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hosted the event in Los Angeles and the celebration included Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark and their one-year-old girl Hartford, Shay and Leviss.

Fans Were Split About Whether Leviss Was Simply Speaking About a Bad Hangover Or Opening Up About a Drinking Problem

“Vanderpump Rules” fans discussed Leviss’ Instagram Story on social media and were split about whether the Bravo star was simply suffering through a hangover and expressing regret at having had a bit more to drink than she intended or whether she was truly opening up about a “drinking problem.”

Several fans stated that they’ve often felt the same way after a night out and Leviss’ comments aren’t that serious while others said they related to feeling the “hangover anxiety.” Many people wrote comments along the lines of, “Honestly who hasn’t been hungover and had these feelings?” or “This is very relatable.”

On the other hand, some fans said, “Alcohol abuse isn’t black and white. Some people go through phases of heavy drinking to cope with trauma, stress, anxiety, and depression.” Another added, “I hope she realizes she can hang out and have fun without drinking as much as her friends.”

