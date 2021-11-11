Scheana Shay Gets Into Twitter Feud With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Scheana Shay is defending her man once again. The ”Vanderpump Rules” star stood by her fiancé Brock Davies after their co-star Charli Burnett poked fun at his skills as a handyman.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Brock was seen hanging up a TV in Charli and her boyfriend Corey Loftus’ apartment in five minutes and 39 seconds. Unfortunately, the TV didn’t stay up on the wall very long.

Here’s what happened:

Charli Shared a Photo of the TV After It Fell to The Floor

Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in 😭😭 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/rmh47EpvE0 — Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021

In a Twitter post just after the episode aired, Charli shared a photo of the flatscreen TV after it fell from the wall and crashed to the floor.

“Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in #PumpRules,” Charli captioned the pic.

It didn’t take long for Scheana to fire back in defense of Brock.

“And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day,” she wrote. “He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure.”

Charli then became concerned that Scheana was mad at her for posting the diss against Brock.

“Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we did but legit its funny! Not that deep boo,” she wrote.

Scheana then made it clear that she wanted to move the discussion off of social media.

“I don’t do twitter fights with my friends,” she replied. “Only state facts. Check your texts.”

Scheana also addressed fans who asked her about the situation. The “Good as Gold” singer told one fan that the scene was filmed “to time him doing the steps that shoulda been properly fixed after.”

When another questioned why Scheana felt the need to defend a grown man like Brock, she replied, “I will always defend my man.”

Don’t make jokes about hanging TVs ✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6x6QadLtnJ — Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021

Charli, who recently told The Buzz that she thinks Brock is a good fit for Scheana, later shared a warning to fans that they shouldn’t make jokes about hanging TVs.

The Speedy TV Hanging Was a Joke Based on Scheana’s Ex-Boyfriend Rob Valletta’s Skills

Fans know that Scheana once bragged that her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta could hang a TV in under seven minutes.

“I timed him,” she famously bragged of her ex-beau.

The timed TV installation has been an ongoing joke on “Vanderpump Rules,” and a feat that Brock seemingly felt forced to beat. In a November 2020 episode of Scheana’s “Scheananigans” podcast, Brock even admitted that Rob’s TV hanging record annoyed him because it meant he had to do better.

“Seven minutes, thanks, mate,” Brock said. We can touch that one later. It’s a soft subject for me, for sure. The f***ing a-**hole makes me put up a TV in under 7 minutes, that’s all I have to say about him. But he’s a good guy.”

Scheana then backpedaled on Rob’s superfast installation techniques and admitted she may have overhyped things.

“To be clear, the framework was already drilled in the wall,” she explained. “He simply took it out of the box, put it on, plugged it in, turned it on in under 7 minutes.”

READ NEXT: Why Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Signed a Prenup