Scheana Shay Gives Major Wedding Update

Scheana Shay will be a bride by the end of the summer. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got engaged to Brock Davies in July 2021, revealed that her wedding date is set and she has a definite plan for a destination wedding.

Shay, who welcomed a baby girl, Summer Moon, with Davies in April 2021, previously teased a wedding in Bali, but that plan has since changed.

In January 2022, Shay confirmed to Life & Style that she decided to choose “somewhere closer” for the wedding to make “sure everyone is able to come.” She later told People that she was deciding between several countries for her nuptials and had booked a flight to check out venues. She also teased that she wanted to have her wedding take place sometime between August and November, with a preferred date of 11/11.

Scheana Shay Revealed the Month, Location & ‘Vibe’ For Her Wedding

During a recent episode of the “Spilling Tea Live” podcast, Shay gave a wedding update and admitted she hoped the timing would work out for her ceremony to be filmed for “Vanderpump Rules,” which has yet to be renewed for a 10th season.

“We’ve set a date,” Shay said. “It’s in August and I really hope that all of you will be able to see it on season 10!’

But in an update in late April 2022, Shay gave even more details. While speaking with E! Online at the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris bar, Shay played coy about the exact date in August, but teased a beachy location in Mexico.

“I just wanted something overlooking the ocean,” she said. She also reiterated that she would love for her wedding to be filmed for the Bravo reality show she has starred in since 2013.

“Yeah, totally,” she said. “If we have a season 10, absolutely. Bring the cameras.”

Shay admitted that switching her wedding location to Mexico could cause logistical problems for some of her fiancé’s family members who live in Australia.

“I mean, Bali I definitely think would have been the easiest because it’s so much closer to them. But, a lot of his family are still going to be able to make it,” she said.

Scheana Shay Won’t Be the Only Vanderpump Rules Bride in 2022

Shay isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules veteran” planning to tie the knot this year. Stassi Schroeder has been teasing plans for her rescheduled wedding to Beau Clark in Italy for later this year.

Schroeder and Clark had originally planned to tie the knot in Rome in October 2020, but were forced to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ultimately had a secret ceremony in September 2020 while Schroeder was pregnant with their daughter, Hartford, according to Hollywood Life. An insider at the time revealed that the couple had every intention of renewing their vows in Italy when travel restrictions were lifted.

While two VPR weddings will happen this year, two other ceremonies that may have taken place in 2022 have been scrapped. In December, longtime couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss publicly ended their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. Their engagement party at a Santa Ynez winery served as the setting for the season 9 finale of “Vanderpump Rules.

Two months earlier, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent ended her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after postponing their wedding multiple times due to the pandemic.

