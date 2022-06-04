Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval Give Major Update on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 & More

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval gave an update on their future projects outside of the bar world.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars turned Tom Tom partners are set to open their upcoming spinoff bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, later this summer. But reality TV is still at the forefront now that their Bravo reality show has been picked up for a 10th season.

In a May 25, 2022 interview on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast, the two opened up about their status on VPR, as well as talk of a Tom Tom-themed spinoff and their cameos on the upcoming second season of “Winter House,” which stars fellow Bravolebrities Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Austen Kroll and more, according to The Dipp.

Tom Schwartz & Sandoval Said There is No Tom Tom Spinoff in the Works, But The Two Did Make a Cameo on ‘Winter House’

In the podcast interview, Sandoval said “there’s nothing in the works currently” when asked about a possible “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff set at the Tom Tom bar in West Hollywood.

“There’s not really anything in the works right now,” Schwartz added. “We’re just focused on getting started on season 10, opening the new bar, but never say never.“

Schwartz also admitted that he has not yet been told for sure that he will be on VPR season 10. “I mean, they don’t really tell us much. Maybe a few weeks out, we’ll find out,” he said.

Sandoval added that while there is “no talk” of a spinoff, the two are grateful for the Bravo reality show they have been on since 2013. “We’re just focusing on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and everything else in our lives right now and obviously Schwartz and I wouldn’t kick her out of bed, you know?” Sandoval said of VPR. “We would be open to doing another show. But, there’s nothing in the works right now.”

Sandoval also said he doesn’t want to “give away” anything with the direction that “Vanderpump Rules” could go in for season 10. Since the last season wrapped in fall 2021, three longtime couples from the show have split up, including Schwartz and his wife, Katie Maloney.

“One big thing that I’ve learned with filming the show is if you have a plan or an idea of where the seasons gonna go, it’s just a list of things that aren’t gonna happen. For real,” Sandoval said. “Things that come out of the woodwork and all your preconceived ideas of what you think are gonna happen, it just never comes that way. It’s honestly one of the best parts about our show, is all those surprises and how we just come in after a previous season we’ll be like …. like how are we going to live up to the previous season? Then it’s just always happening.”

“We have people who are going to be single for the first time on camera in the history of Vanderpump Rules,” Schwartz chimed in. “I mean, that should be interesting to navigate. I think it’s going to be a little bit of a throwback to some of the earlier days of VPR. Just a little bit. A little dose of throwback.”

The duo also briefly addressed their upcoming stint on Bravo’s “Winter House,” which was filmed in Vermont earlier in 2022, according to Us Weekly.

“We can’t really talk about it because obviously the show is gonna air and we obviously can’t bring up any specifics or whatever,” Sandoval said. “Overall, everyone was just super cool. For real. And you know, obviously, people who were on Winter House the entire duration of filming will probably feel differently, but we were just there for two nights. We kinda came in as bringing some new fresh energy and we had a great time and we were able to go balls to the wall. I gotta give those guys a lot of credit because they gotta keep that party going for like two weeks straight. We did see a little bit of flare-ups between people, I think it’s just from being in a house around the same people for so long.”

Schwartz added that he was afraid to talk about “Winter House” too much for fear of getting “in trouble with the network.”

“I would say the Toms, we both, you know maybe I got more drunk on one day and I think maybe Schwartz got more drunk on one day, so we can say that,” Sandoval added. “It’s gonna be a fun time, let’s put it that way.”

The Toms Also Teased a Future Video Podcast, Complete With a Bar

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandoval and Schwartz talked about another future project. “We’re working on putting together, we’re working on doing a podcast,” Sandoval said. “A vodcast.”

“Yeah, we have pretty ambitious plans for the vodcast,” Schwartz revealed. “Tom’s actually building — I don’t know if I can say that, Tom — Tom’s building something special in his house right now where we’re going to actually film it and we plan on having every type of guest you could imagine, you know.”

Sandoval added that the two would also create cocktails in “every episode.”

“We have some big plans for that,” Schwartz added. “We’re just so preoccupied. Opening the bar is an absolute full-time, never-ending job. It is intense.”

