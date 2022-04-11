CMT Music Awards 2022 Performers & Presenters

Music City is getting ready to party when the “CMT Music Awards” airs live on CBS this Monday, April 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The award show first debuted in 2005, with CMT explaining that it is “celebrated for its high-powered, world-premiere and cross-genre performances.”

The “CMT Music Awards Extended Cut” will air on April 15, 2022, on CMT, featuring “all-new performances and bonus content,” the network announced.

Here is what you need to know about the star-studded lineup of presenters, performers and hosts:

CMT Music Awards 2022 Presenters

The CMT Music Awards has a star-studded lineup of presenters, including singers, actors, journalists and even the stars of “Queer Eye.”

“The incredible roster of presenters for this year includes Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corrdry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott, and Dennis Quaid,” CMT wrote.

CMT Music Awards 2022 Performers & Performances

The CMT Music Awards will feature performances from some of country music’s biggest stars, the return of a couple of the genre’s legends and even some unexpected collaborations.

CMT announced performances from “Jason Aldean + Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen + Monica + Little Big Town, Ballerini, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett + Riley Green, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.”

The press release added, “Emerging artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will also perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.”

Naomi and Wynonna Judd are also set to reunite for their first performance as The Judds in more than 20 years, singing “Love Can Build a Bridge.” CMT revealed they will perform against the backdrop of the Country Music Hall of Fame as “a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction” in May.

The night will end with a performance from Kenny Chesney, which CMT reported is his return to their stage in seven years. He will be singing his 2005 hit, “Beer in Mexico.”

Who Is Hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Returning as host for the 2022 CMT Music Awards is country music singer Kelsea Ballerini, but this time she is teaming up with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie. The “Captain America” star has previously presented at the award show.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest ‘CMT Music Awards’ ever,” the show’s Executive Producers – Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram – said in a press release. “Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever LIVE on CBS.”

In unexpected news, Ballerini revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be hosting the show virtually.

“A couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the ‘CMT Awards’ are tonight. So, unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I’m gutted,” she said in an Instagram video. She added, “They brought part of the CMT set to my house — to my bubble — and set it up to where I can still host and perform.”

