‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Share Exciting Information About Season 4

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” finished filming in April, and new episodes of the acclaimed series are expected to be released later this year. However, the show’s cast and crew have not released much information about the highly anticipated upcoming season.

Ralph Macchio & William Zabka Recently Shared Information About “Cobra Kai” Season 4

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, and his on-screen rival William “Billy” Zabka commented on what fans can expect in “Cobra Kai” season 4. Macchio gave a vague answer, stating that he “would love to tease the big stuff but [he] is under lock and key.” He did note that the show’s fourth season will have “more awesomeness… more depth of character, [and] more left turns when you think you might be going right.”

“You know, we’re carrying on that legacy but also bringing forth new stories that are relevant for a young generation. I think that’s where the show is really hitting on all cylinders now. You know, you have mothers and daughters, fathers and sons and everyone finding something so, we’re trying to continue to push that forward. I think that fans won’t be disappointed. I’m excited,” said the 59-year-old.

He also discussed the possibility of Elisabeth Shue, who reprised the role of Ali Mills in season 3, returning in season 4. While he did not confirm that she will be featured in future seasons, he did state that “the door is always open” for her to come back to the “Karate Kid” franchise. He then proceeded to compliment all the “OG cast members” from the original films.

“[They] have been so wonderful and brought such A-games that there’s no door closed in the ‘Cobra Kai’ universe,” asserted the actor.

He also suggested that a significant character from the original films will appear in the fourth season.

“There will be some really nice talked about things that I can’t say,” said the actor.

Zabka also noted that the new season is “bigger, wider, deeper, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“It’s going to please the fans I’m sure… I think the fans like to get ahead of the story, try to figure it out, put the puzzle together. There’s no way to guess what’s going to happen. So they are in for a fun ride. As much as I enjoyed turning the script pages and doing the part, they’re going to enjoy watching it,” said the 55-year-old with a smile.

The Co-Creator of “Cobra Kai” Shared Similar Information During a Recent Panel

One of the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Josh Heald, shared similar comments about the upcoming season during the Paley Front Row panel. He explained that the writers “want[ed] to make sure [they are] delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs, and fist bumps.”

“It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger so we’re really, really proud of what we’re making so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everybody’s doing,” stated the executive producer.

To see more of Macchio and Zabka, check out “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

