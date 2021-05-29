Is A DWTS Pro To Blame For Babyface’s Elimination?

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer recently admitted that she gave alcohol to contestant Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds to calm his nerves before he got eliminated — was that the reason he got sent home?

Read on to find out what Cheryl Burke said about Edmonds’ elimination and how she might have been to blame, plus Burke names the “hardest working” celebrity on the show.

Burke ‘Always Had Booze’ In Her Trailer

Babyface & Allison's Jive – Dancing with the StarsKenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds and Allison Holker Jive to "Great Gosh A’Mighty" by Little Richard on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Face Off! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-09-27T02:28:14Z

On a recent episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” the longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro talked about how people absolutely drank on set. Burke doesn’t anymore — she is two years sober. But she definitely did at one point and she wonders if it’s why Edmonds forgot his routine.

“Babyface was on the show. He wasn’t my partner, but he was really nervous and he knew I always had the booze in my trailer,” Burke told Vanderpump. “He was nervous so he goes, ‘Can I get a shot?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever, my vodka is your vodka.’ And he forgot his whole routine and got eliminated.”

Edmonds was a contestant on season 23 of the show, partnered with pro Allison Holker. They were the third couple eliminated that season.

As Vanderpump and fellow guest Gabriel Iglesias gasped and chuckled a little, Burke said, “Some people may say that was my fault, but then I’m like, ‘You’re an adult!’ … I wasn’t like, ‘Let’s bottle up!'”

Burke has been very candid about her struggles with addiction. On an episode of the “Flashbacks” podcast, she previously talked about how early on during “Dancing With the Stars” she was going out partying all the time, like “seven days a week.”

“I would get caught going out, like every night it was a story. Like ‘Dancing With the Bars’ on TMZ. It was just this constant ‘Is Cheryl drinking too much?’,” said Burke, adding, “If I was still drinking, though, I probably wouldn’t be able to do ‘Dancing.’ There’s no way. My stamina back then was insane.”

Burke Named the Hardest-Working Celebrities

Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS" | Overserved | E!From Rob Kardashian to Jack Osbourne, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer opens up about her favorite celebrities moments on "Overserved!" Watch more episodes of "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" here: e.app.link/qF0DP0hSxeb #CherylBurke #OverservedWithLisaVanderpump #LisaVanderpump #EEntertainment #RobKardashian #JackOsbourne SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very… 2021-05-28T01:29:46Z

When Vanderpump asked BUrke who were the hardest-working celebrities she ever danced with, Burke didn’t even hesitate — Emmitt Smith, Jack Osbourne, and Rob Kardashian.

She went on to say that Osbourne had some challenges because he has MS and yet they almost won. She and Kardashian almost won as well, and Burke said there was something so satisfying about watching someone work hard to make up for their lack of dance experience.

“What’s actually beautiful about seeing someone with not a lot of dance experience is your personality shining through,” said Burke, echoing what host Tom Bergeron has also said about Kardashian. The former host once said that Kardashian had the most “impressive” transformation on “Dancing With the Stars” that he had ever seen.

Vanderpump also asked if Burke has ever had a crush on a partner (which we know happened, she mentioned it in her memoir). But Burke said more often, it’s the other way around.

“I think the celebs have crushes on their dance partners because you know, when you’re vulnerable — we’re like your therapist, we’re everything to you. We’re your rock. So I think when it comes to falling in love or lust or some sort of feelings, it’s the other way around more than the pro dancers,” said Burke.

Vanderpump agreed, likening it to “a marriage without the sex.” She has also been very open about the “emotional affair” she had with her “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko, saying she had very real feelings for him because it was such an intimate, scary position to be in.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” has finished its first season run; there is no word yet on if E! will renew the new series.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Recalls Half-Dressed Encounter With a U.S. President