Derek Hough Admits To ‘Faking It’ On DWTS

Derek Hough Said He Was So ‘Fearful’ In The Early Seasons





On an episode of “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down,” the singer asked Derek which past celebrity does he think didn’t live up to their potential for whatever reason and he actually said he feels like it was himself who was not living up to his potential.

“I definitely look back at my approach to the show in my earlier seasons — I was nervous and I was uncertain. I was kind of faking it, to be honest with you,” said Derek, who started on the show in season five. “I wasn’t really a teacher or a choreographer. People used to say, ‘Oh, you’re a good choreographer,’ and I never even looked at myself in that way and that made me fearful and afraid, so I definitely would get more frustrated [more easily] in my earlier seasons.”

He continued, “So for me, it’s not so much that I look back at my partners … I look back at some of my earlier seasons thinking like, ‘Man, I wish I knew then what I know now and how I shifted my approach in teaching and coaching.’ I probably could’ve gotten more out of them with a better teaching approach, which I eventually learned and created. So it’s not so much on them, more on myself. I wish I was better early on and could’ve given them a better chance and a better experience.”

Jana thought that was fascinating and praised his skills as a choreographer, but as he said, it took time for him to learn how to be the best version of a pro dancer that he could be. It prompted Jana to say that she wishes she could get a do-over on her season — Jana danced on season 23 back in 2016 where she and partner Gleb Savchenko finished in fourth place.

Jana said that she thinks she could have done better if she had gotten out of her own head a little bit more.

“I would love to go back and re-do that season because of all the things that I held back on or wish that I wasn’t so in my head about or believed in myself a little bit more, but I think that’s something we do just in life too,” said Jana.

To that, Derek said, “I can see how being on the show as a celebrity and having one season, you might think I want another go at that, I want another round. Give me another round. But you were awesome, you were fantastic.”

Jana Praised Derek’s Job As A Judge, But Said She’s Glad He Wasn’t A Judge On Her Season





Jana said that Derek did a great job as a judge, but she’s so happy he was not a judge on her season because he would have been so intimidating.

“With you, I’m actually kind of happy that you weren’t a judge and that you were just one of the dancing pros. I don’t know, I feel like you’re really nice, but you’re an amazing dancer, so I would’ve been very intimidated,” said Jana.

“You were fantastic, so I’m sure I would’ve had nothing but great things to say,” said Derek, adding, “[Judging] is definitely a lot easier, that’s for sure.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

