Does Gabby Windey Have an Unfair Advantage? Carrie Ann Inaba Weighs in

Each season of “Dancing With the Stars,” fans debate if people with past dance experience are at an unfair advantage on the show.

Beyond dance experience, it seems that anyone with any kind of athletic background could be considered as someone who has an advantage — whether they know how to be disciplined, they already have a sense of rhythm, or they have great stamina.

On season 31, there are a couple of people who may take on the challenge differently because of their past and one of those people is “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey. Long before she got the opportunity to hand out roses, Windey was a professional cheerleader for the NFL, specifically the Denver Broncos, according to Life & Style magazine.

So, does that mean that Windey has a leg up on the competition? OG judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared her thoughts on the popular question.

Here’s what you need to know:

Inaba Thinks Ballroom Dancing & Competing on DWTS Is More About ‘Mindset’

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Inaba did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. One fan asked if she though that Windey’s “cheer experience” was an “advantage.”

“So, cheer experience, like any experience, can be an asset on the show. Any athletic experience, any dance experience, and cheer experience… but I think this is all about mindset. Don’t you?” Inaba responded.

“Dance experience can be an asset but it can also be a hinderance. It’s really about how you approach the show. So, let me give you an example, if you think that you are a great dancer, and you’re not willing to learn the new styles and the nuances, and really kind of adapt each week to what is needed for you to stay on top… if you’re not willing to grow sometimes, it doesn’t work like, the show is about not only being a great dancer and being a really committed contestant, but also about growth,” she said.

“And I say that it matters because the audience at home votes. Not only do the judges give scoring on a variety of criteria, but the audience at home votes and they want to see growth,” she added.

Windey’s Pro Partner Has Teased Windey’s Dance Ability

Even before the season started, Val Chmerkovskiy teased that Windey was going to bring it in the ballroom.

“My hammy was cramping during this particular pic so if the smile looks forced, it was. Gabs looks amazing tho, and if you liked her on the bachelorette wait till you meet her in the ballroom. Ballroom Gabby is next level,” he captioned his and Windey’s official DWTS season 31 photo.

“Beyond excited to dance with you!! I’ll bring you some potassium for those cramps,” Windey commented on the post.

So far, so good for Windey, who made it through week one of the competition without much issue. Of course, she has seriously big shoes to fill; the last two “Bachelorette” stars to appear on DWTS both took home a Mirrorball. Hannah Brown won season 28 alongside Alan Bersten and Kaitlyn Bristowe placed first the very next season with Artem Chigvintsev.

