DWTS Alums Say Gleb Savchenko Was ‘Mean’

In a hilarious happenstance meeting, two “Dancing With the Stars” alums bonded over their shared pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, being quite the taskmaster on the show. Find out what Nikki Glaser and Chrishell Stause said about him, including that he could be “very mean” at times.

Glaser and Stause Met on the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Red Carpet

Meet Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko – Dancing with the StarsGet to know Nikki Glaser and her partner Gleb Savchenko, and watch them perform live when 'Dancing with the Stars' premieres on Monday, September 24 at 8|7c on ABC! 2018-09-12T17:39:36Z

In the middle of “Entertainment Tonight” interviewing MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted host Nikki Glaser on the awards show red carpet, Glaser spotted Stause with her “Selling Sunset” co-stars and started cracking jokes about running into her ex’s new partner.

“I can’t even look at her!” cracked Glaser. “It’s just so hard to see someone who your ex is now — they’re not together anymore, he’s onto the next partner, whatever season is next. She’s now an ex as well … I’ve never met her before, but we do share a dance partner.”

Never one to shy away from anything, comedian Glaser called Stause over and they started bonding over their experiences dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

“I wanna go back to bad, I keep pitching to them a losers season where everyone who lost first comes back for redemption because I got kicked off too soon. Did you know I lost to a blind woman?” said Glaser, who was eliminated first in season 27.

The “blind woman” she was referring to is paralympic skier Danelle Umstead, though Glaser was joking and added that Umstead was “amazing.”

Glaser then asked Stause how Savchenko was as her partner because she found him to be kind of prickly.

“How was he as a dance partner because to me, he was very mean sometimes. and I’m like, ‘Are you mean or are you just Russian?’ It was confusing,” said Glaser, to which Stause responded, “Honestly, same.”

“Did he make you cry ever, with just like a very hurtful thing like he told you you danced like a robot?” asked Glaser, to which Stause said, “One time he said that we didn’t even deserve 4s.”

“Oh my god, that would have been the nicest thing he said to me, honestly. I would have been like, ‘You think we can get a 4?!’ joked Glaser.

Frankly, a season of first-boots could be really interesting. Glaser may be on to something.

Glaser Also Took a Shot at Stause and Savchenko During the Show

During one of Glaser’s bits, she made a joke about Savchenko getting a “boner” during their rehearsals and then went on to roast Stause and Savchenko about the rumors of their behind-the-scenes affair.

“You and Gleb, like, killed it. It was so awesome to watch you. There’s no comparing me and you honestly because you got way further with Gleb than I did. I think you guys banged,” cracked Glaser, adding, “It’s none of my business, but I want all of the details. And like, I’ve written some fan fiction about it. I’ll send you the Google doc.”

Savchenko and Stause visibly cringed a bit, but they laughed it off like pros.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals Len Goodman’s Devious Side