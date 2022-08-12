DWTS Pro Grieves Incredible Loss After Fatal Accident

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member has died following an accident in Los Angeles.

On August 12, 2022, People magazine confirmed that Anne Heche, who competed on season 29 of DWTS, died from injuries sustained in a car crash that occurred on August 5, 2022.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep told People in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche, 53, is survived by her two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13.

Shortly after her death was confirmed, Heche’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Keo Motsepe shared some posts on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Motsepe Shared Some Memories of Heche on His Instagram Feed & on Instagram Stories

Motsepe posted some photos on his Instagram feed in memory of his season 29 partner.

“I love you @anneheche,” he captioned the post. He shared four photos of him with Heche during her time on the dancing competition show. The pictures were of the two goofing off outside of a trailer, wearing Mickey gloves on their hands.

Motsepe also posted several photos and some videos from his time with Heche when she was on the show on his Instagram Stories. “Love you lady,” he captioned one of the posts.

Other DWTS cast members also shared their condolences in memory of Heche.

“So grateful I got to cross paths with this sweet gentle woman, she made sure everyone in the room was smiling, I’ll never forget the first zoom call I had where I met her she was hilarious and made everyone on that call laught [sic] heart of gold,” Sasha Farber wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Motsepe Previously Released a Statement About Heche & Said He Was ‘Praying’ for Her

Heche’s prognosis was grim after reports surfaced that she was trapped in a burning car for more than an hour.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” a rep told People magazine on August 11, 2022. “She is not expected to survive.”

On August 10, 2022, Motsepe released a statement about Heche to Entertainment Tonight.

“Anne was my partner on DWTS for Season 29. We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident. I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts,” Motsepe told the outlet.

“In working with her, I can say she has a strong spirit and is a fighter, and I know she will be doing all she can to heal,” he added.

Motsepe and Heche danced together for only a few weeks as they were eliminated in 13th place. Despite her short time on the show, she and Motsepe really bonded.

